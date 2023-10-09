Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to bust some myths and misconceptions about fashion! Less is more? Often, but not always! Can you wear white after Labor Day? Absolutely! Ivory is chic year-round, and winter white is one of our favorite trends. And when it comes to dresses, bodycon styles are usually less flattering than loose looks! In other words, tight is not always right.

With fall underway, we tracked down 17 relaxed-fit frocks that will flatter your figure without squeezing your shape. Loose lips sink ships, but loose dresses cover up messes (we just came up with that, but it’s kind of catchy, right?). Breathe easy in these beautiful fall frocks!

1. No. 1 Bestseller! This long-sleeve tiered tunic mini dress is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s casual dresses on Amazon! With over 61,000 reviews, this flowy frock is a fan favorite — originally $53, now just $32!

2. Sweater Weather Staple! Introducing my favorite sweater dress of all time! This loose cable-knit mini dress somehow strikes the balance between slouchy and stylish. Team this fashion-forward frock with high boots for an easy fall ‘fit — originally $68, now just $44!

3. Fit and Flare! This A-line swing dress is more fitted on top and then looser on the bottom, drawing attention away from your stomach, hips and thighs — originally $60, now just $43!

4. Top-Tier! This tiered midi dress feels effortlessly cool with a flowy fit that provides tummy control and upper arm coverage. Channel all the Instagram bloggers by styling this frock with sneakers or booties for a casual-chic OOTD — originally $51, now just $48!

5. Pockets? Yes, Please! This caramel-colored long-sleeve dress features a belt that will cinch your waist and pockets for extra storage — just $35!

6. Marvelous Maxi! This long-sleeve V-neck maxi dress looks like something a character on The White Lotus would wear. It’s extremely elegant yet surprisingly affordable — originally $80, now just $50!

7. Versatile V-Neck! Take this long-sleeve tie-waist maxi dress from work to a wedding. This fall frock is a day-to-night dream — just $46!

8. Swiss Dot Stunner! According to reviews, this long-sleeve Swiss dot frock is super stretchy and comfortable. Designed with a smocked bodice and flowy skirt, this dress conceals all our insecurities — just $45!

9. Cozy Comfort! This midi sweater dress is perfect for a chilly date night. Add a belt if you want to accentuate your waist or opt for a looser look — just $40!

10. Luxury Lookalike! Shoppers say that this waffle knit button-down maxi dress looks nearly identical to a popular Free People style. Here’s proof: “Absolutely LOVE this dress!!!! So comfy, soft and adorable!! AND it’s just like the Free People sweater dress!!!!” — just $39!

11. Wedding Season Winner! This one-shoulder pleated dress looks like a designer gown. Dance the night away looking like a Greek goddess in this flowy maxi, complete with a waist tie — just $48!

12. Tiered Tunic! Don’t let this dress fool you — even though the gathered waist gives the illusion of an hourglass figure, the entire silhouette is loose (just how we like it!). The ruffled tiers and V-neck add a flirty touch — just $49!

13. Halter Hidden Gem! Get ready to take wedding season by storm in this tiered halter-neck midi dress. “Hides all the things you want hidden,” one reviewer reported — just $50!

14. Stylish Stripes! Embrace the black-and-white stripes trend in this loose striped sweater dress. Team this frock with tall black boots — just $37!

15. Loosey-Goosey! A loose fall sweater dress with pockets? Sign Us up — just $36!

16. New Release Radar! This long-sleeve maxi dress is the no. 1 new release in women’s casual dresses on Amazon — just $44!

17. Hooded Heaven! This ribbed knit hooded sweater dress by The Drop is called the Cuddle Hoodie Midi Dress, so you know it’s perfect for cozy season — just $50!

