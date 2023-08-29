Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We adore a good deal. Do we technically need any more clothes or beauty products? No — but if it’s on sale, then it’s going in our cart. We can’t resist a discount or deduction! And today, we just discovered the holy grail of deals. Right now on Amazon, you can score a bestselling L’Oréal Paris mascara for only $4! To put the price in context, that’s cheaper than the price of gas in Los Angeles, a Big Mac meal at McDonald’s and the average coffee at Starbucks. In other words, this mascara is a major markdown!

Besides the amazing savings, this L’Oréal Paris mascara is also an amazing product. This magical makeup increases volume for up to four times fuller lashes! It’s also waterproof and clump-resistant so you can go about your day without touch-ups. The volume-maximizing brush thickens, separates and enhances lashes with every swipe.

Keep scrolling to shop this snag this must-have mascara!

Get the L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara for just $4 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

The L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara is one of the top three bestselling mascaras on Amazon! So, this isn’t just a deal — it’s a steal.

Formulated with panthenol and ceramide-R to help protect and condition, this mascara leaves lashes strong and soft. No clumping or flaking here! Available in multiple different shades, the bold black is particularly popular for a dramatic everyday look. But reviewers also rave about the other colors, from blue to purple!

Get the L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara for just $4 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

“This is a great addition to your make up collection,” one shopper stated. “It separates your eyelashes giving you a perfect light weight bold color… no clumps!” Another beauty buff commented, “I’ve tried many different brands of mascara over the years and this mascara by L’Oreal is the best. It doesn’t fade and is easy to remove. There is no clumping and the bottle lasts a long time.”

The best and a bargain! Try this L’Oréal Paris mascara today, on sale for 63% off at Amazon!

See it! Get the L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara for just $4 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from L’Oréal Paris here and explore more mascara here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Sofia Richie Uses This $8 Mascara With Over 100K Reviews ‘Every Single Day’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stars — they’re just like Us. Seriously, they buy budget-friendly beauty too! But we didn’t expect Sofia Richie to swear by a drugstore brand. The burgeoning TikTok star is known for her quiet luxury looks, especially during her […]

Related: Get Kyle Richards’ Voluminous Lashes With Her Go-To Mascara — Only $8! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Not all mascaras are created equal. Some products produce clumpy lashes while others transfer easily, leading to fallout. We don’t want to end up looking like a raccoon with dark circles around our eyes! Each formula has a […]

Related: 8 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Voluminous, Long and Defined Lashes Let’s ask the big question right off the bat: Are drugstore mascaras worth it? We certainly think so — as long as you know your lash goals and you’ve done your research. If you don’t like clumps, for instance, stick with lengthening and defining formulas. Or, if you want plenty of volume and have sparse […]