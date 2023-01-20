Cancel OK
lululemon Has So Many Leggings and Joggers on Sale — Shop Our 9 Favorites

By
lululemon-storefront-stock-photo
 Shutterstock

We firmly believe it’s never too late to start a wellness journey, and there’s nothing quite like a serious sale at lululemon to get you back on the fitness track! Buying new workout gear is a great motivator to debut these new pieces at the gym — and scoring quality styles on sale makes everything that much sweeter.

We like to invest in our bottoms the most, whether that be leggings or joggers — and lululemon has an ample supply of both ready to shop. Some of the deals we’ve found are bound to sell out fast, so peep our top picks below!

Wunder Train High-Rise Crop with Pockets 23″

Wunder Train High-Rise Crop with Pockets 23
lululemon

For whichever workout you’re doing, these leggings will give you the confidence to totally crush it!

Originally $128On Sale: $99You Save 23%
See it!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 21″

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 21
lululemon

If you’re not looking for a legging that extends to the ankle, this slightly cropped length is an excellent choice!

Originally $88On Sale: $69You Save 22%
See it!

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
lululemon

Kick back and relax, step out for an afternoon with friends or take these flared pants with you to your next yoga or Pilates class!

Originally $118On Sale: $89You Save 25%
See it!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Jogger

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Jogger
lululemon

Snag the high-waist fit of leggings without the skintight feel in the leg with these incredible joggers!

Originally $118On Sale: $89You Save 25%
See it!

Ready to Rulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Jogger

Ready to Rulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Jogger
lululemon

If you want to wear an extra layer over your running tights, these joggers are made for the task!

Originally $118On Sale: $99You Save 16%
See it!

Engineered Warmth Jogger

Engineered Warmth Jogger
lululemon

The merino wool these joggers are made from is so luxurious and ideal for running errands in the winter!

Originally $168On Sale: $129You Save 23%
See it!

Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25″

Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25
lululemon

Feel confident during even the most high-intensity workouts with these leggings which make you feel supported!

Originally $128On Sale: $49You Save 62%
See it!

InStill High-Rise Tight 25″

InStill High-Rise Tight 25
lululemon

These leggings are made from a thinner material that’s perfect for yoga, so your body moves naturally without workout wear restricting your movements!

Originally $128On Sale: $49You Save 62%
See it!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 8″

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 8
lululemon

For higher-intensity workouts when you don’t want to overheat, these 8-inch shorts are the move!

Originally $64On Sale: $39You Save 39%
See it!
