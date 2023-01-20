lululemon Has So Many Leggings and Joggers on Sale — Shop Our 9 Favorites

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We firmly believe it’s never too late to start a wellness journey, and there’s nothing quite like a serious sale at lululemon to get you back on the fitness track! Buying new workout gear is a great motivator to debut these new pieces at the gym — and scoring quality styles on sale makes everything that much sweeter.

We like to invest in our bottoms the most, whether that be leggings or joggers — and lululemon has an ample supply of both ready to shop. Some of the deals we’ve found are bound to sell out fast, so peep our top picks below!

Wunder Train High-Rise Crop with Pockets 23″

For whichever workout you’re doing, these leggings will give you the confidence to totally crush it!

Originally $128 On Sale: $99 You Save 23% See it!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 21″

If you’re not looking for a legging that extends to the ankle, this slightly cropped length is an excellent choice!

Originally $88 On Sale: $69 You Save 22% See it!

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Kick back and relax, step out for an afternoon with friends or take these flared pants with you to your next yoga or Pilates class!

Originally $118 On Sale: $89 You Save 25% See it!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Jogger

Snag the high-waist fit of leggings without the skintight feel in the leg with these incredible joggers!

Originally $118 On Sale: $89 You Save 25% See it!

Ready to Rulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Jogger

If you want to wear an extra layer over your running tights, these joggers are made for the task!

Originally $118 On Sale: $99 You Save 16% See it!

Engineered Warmth Jogger

The merino wool these joggers are made from is so luxurious and ideal for running errands in the winter!

Originally $168 On Sale: $129 You Save 23% See it!

Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25″

Feel confident during even the most high-intensity workouts with these leggings which make you feel supported!

Originally $128 On Sale: $49 You Save 62% See it!

InStill High-Rise Tight 25″

These leggings are made from a thinner material that’s perfect for yoga, so your body moves naturally without workout wear restricting your movements!

Originally $128 On Sale: $49 You Save 62% See it!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 8″

For higher-intensity workouts when you don’t want to overheat, these 8-inch shorts are the move!

Originally $64 On Sale: $39 You Save 39% See it!

