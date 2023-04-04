Run, Don’t Walk! lululemon Just Launched a Collection With Madhappy

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Looking for some feel-good finds for spring? Today is your lucky day, as lululemon and lifestyle brand Madhappy just released their collaboration collection of apparel, accessories and more!

These two beloved brands partnered up to launch a run collection, designed to showcase the physical and mental benefits of running. Each piece was created to be inclusive of different running needs and style, and the sunset-inspired palette is perfect for spring and summer. You’ll also find graphics to inspire “A Tendency for Effervescent Energy Movement” — a reminder to “strive for a pace that serves you best” on your mental health journey.

This collection, which includes everything from tees and bras to yoga mats and water bottles, also comes with a donation from lululemon and Madhappy to The JED Foundation, a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults across the United States. It’s truly a feel-good launch in every way. Shop our favorites from the new collection below (while they’re still available)!

Madhappy x lululemon Packable Run Jacket

April showers bring… cute new rain jackets! A little drizzle won’t stop you when you have this feather-light jacket on your side. When the rain stops, you can always pack it up and snap it around your arm!

$178.00 See it!

Madhappy x lululemon Cates T-Shirt

This quick-dry tee is essential for staying comfortable as the weather warms up. Slip it on after the gym as you go to grab a protein shake or green juice, or wear it on off-days with jeans or a skirt!

$58.00 See it!

Madhappy x lululemon Hotty Hot Short 4″

When it’s time to break a sweat, let these colorful shorts inspire you to take another stride, and another after that. We love having options besides yoga shorts in our arsenal!

$68.00 See it!

Madhappy x lululemon Perfectly Oversized Jogger

Warmth? Check. Ultra-soft fabric? Check. A pretty peace sign graphic that will have you smiling and your friends serving up non-stop compliments? Check!

$138.00 See it!

Madhappy x lululemon Relaxed Crop Hoodie

Matching sets are all the rage lately, so we wouldn’t leave you hanging. Grab this “cloud-nine cozy” hoodie on its own or to match it up with the joggers just above!

$168.00 See it!

Madhappy x lululemon Clean Lines Belt Bag

We want every lululemon belt bag in every color, and this one is definitely no exception. This stunning, water-repellent bag will most certainly be your go-to for warm weather!

$68.00 See it!

Madhappy x lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz

We just know this one is going to sell out quickly. It’s a sweat-free, BPA-free bottle that’s insulated with a leak-proof lid for ice-cold water that lasts and lasts!

$54.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from the collection here and remember to check out all of lululemon’s bestsellers for more goodies to add to your cart!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!