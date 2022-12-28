Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of my best-kept style secrets? Shopping from Lulus. Whenever I need formalwear in a pinch, I always search the site for affordable gowns and garments that look luxe. I’ve also gotten some of my favorite basics, shoes and accessories from Lulus, from strappy stilettos to crossbody bags. So many hidden gems to explore!

Bargain-hunters, we have the best news for you! Right now, you can take an extra 50% off sale items from Lulus with the code HALFOFF. Still need a New Year’s Eve outfit? Lulus’ end-of-year sale features a wide selection of sparkles and sequins so you can shine bright as the ball drops! You can choose 1-day shipping so the delivery will arrive in time for your party.

I selected my top 15 picks from Lulus’ sale below, from sweater dresses to faux-leather pants. Shop these dreamy deals before they sell out!*

Wow Factor Blue Metallic Surplice Romper

Ring in the new year in this shimmering metallic romper! One shopper said, “This is such a fun romper. It was stretchy and cozy while also fun and flirty.”

Was $56 On Sale: $25 You Save 55%

Take Me Anywhere Sparkly Asymmetrical Bodycon Mini Dress

‘Tis the season to sparkle! Available in multiple colors, this asymmetrical mini dress is perfect for a New Year’s Eve party.

Was $68 On Sale: $25 You Save 63%

When the Party Calls Rhinestone Chainmail Crop Top

I’m absolutely obsessed with this rhinestone chainmail crop top! A trendy must-have, team this top with high-waisted denim or leather pants for the ultimate cool-girl look.

Was $56 On Sale: $23 You Save 59%

Party Mood Black Multi Metallic One-Shoulder Bodysuit

Give the cold shoulder on New Year’s in this one-shoulder metallic bodysuit. You can definitely rewear this top for date night or girls’ night out!

Was $54 On Sale: $25 You Save 54%

Bundled Up Beige and White Striped Oversized Turtleneck Sweater

Sweater weather is in full swing, so stay cozy in this beige and white striped turtleneck. Long enough to wear with leggings and surprisingly lightweight given the warmth factor, this sweater is a cozy staple. “Literally my favorite sweater,” one reviewer declared. “So incredibly flattering and cozy and warm. Have received so many compliments I can’t even.”

Was $49 On Sale: $20 You Save 59%

The Best Yet Ribbed Bodycon Sweater Dress

Reviewers rave that this soft and stretchy sweater dress is perfect for pregnancy or travel! According to one customer, “This dress is the perfect, classic piece that you need when you travel. I bought two. Beautiful fabric comfortable perfect fit and great quality.

Was $62 On Sale: $39 You Save 37%

Bright and Cozy White Multi Knit Button-Up Cardigan Sweater

This multi-colored knit cardigan looks so much more expensive than it is! “Perfect sweater!” one shopper gushed. “This sweater is so fun and stylish! The shoulders are a little tufted and the sleeves balloon at the end, creating a super flattering shape.”

Was $54 On Sale: $25 You Save 54%

Teigan Medium Wash High Rise Raw Hem Skinny Jeans

Shoppers say that these high-rise skinny jeans fit like a glove! Stretchy and stylish with frayed edges, these jeans are everyday essentials.

Was $74 On Sale: $33 You Save 55%

Made From Magic Rose Pink Fringe Sequin Mini Skirt

Made with magic, indeed! This fringe sequin skirt is sure to be a standout on New Year’s Eve.

Was $48 On Sale: $20 You Save 58%

Sweet Demeanor Black Turtleneck Cold-Shoulder Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses sometimes have a tendency to swallow up our shape, but this one includes a sash belt to cinch your waist and flirty cutout shoulders. “This is amazing!!” one customer proclaimed. “The tie sucks the waist in, it’s pretty form-fitting, plus the shoulders add such a cute accent.” Most shoppers suggest sizing down.

Was $59 On Sale: $28 You Save 53%

Maximum Chic Black Vegan Leather Cropped Flare Pants

We believe that a pair of vegan leather pants belongs in every closet. I wear mine all the time! These cropped flare pants will automatically elevate any outfit.

Was $59 On Sale: $28 You Save 53%

Cozy Destination Red Ribbed Knit Midi Dress

Paint the town red in this ribbed knit midi dress! One reviewer reacted, “So pretty! Fits like a glove, hugs all the right curves and is thick enough to keep you warm AND make you feel sexy with that slit. Perfect combo.”

Was $68 On Sale: $30 You Save 56%

Loraine Black Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

These knee-high boots toe the line (see what we did there?) between the western trend and a classic black boot. Sleek and stylish, these pointed-toe boots go with everything!

Was $54 On Sale: $25 You Save 54%

Meet Me at Happy Hour Teal Satin One-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top

This teal one-shoulder top is a lovely look for a first date. Dress it up with black pants or a mini skirt!

Was $52 On Sale: $20 You Save 62%

Trendy Classic Hot Pink Ribbed Knit Balloon Sleeve Top

Pretty in pink! This vibrant knit top will keep you warm on a winter day.

Was $54 On Sale: $20 You Save 63%

*Note: all items are final sale.

