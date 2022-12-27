21 New Year’s Eve Dresses That Will Ship to You ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

We can hardly believe New Year’s Eve is a few days away, and we’re in desperate need of a fabulous dress to rock for the big night. With minimal time left to shop, we’re thrilled that Amazon has plenty of styles with fast shipping times so we don’t have to stress.

If you’re a Prime member, you can even order multiple dress options and try them out for free before committing to one look, which makes online shopping much more seamless. Check out which frocks we have our sights set on below — and order your faves ASAP before the ball drops!

Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with a sequin dress like this one from PrettyGuide for New Year’s Eve — it’s absolutely timeless! The style is simple, and it’s the type of garment you can confidently order online, as the fit is ultra-straightforward. You can also add some additional sparkly accessories to elevate the aesthetic or tone it down with a chic blazer!

Starting at $25.00 See it!

More mini dresses we’re fans of:

Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Though this HTZMO dress has a slightly longer hem, it still has the same sultry vibes as a mini style! Thanks to the slit in the wrap skirt, you’ll show off plenty of leg — in a seriously flattering way. The cowl neckline and shiny satin material are also what made Us fall for this dress on sight!

$35.00 See it!

More midi dresses we’re fans of:

Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Get into a classy mood for your New Year’s Eve extravaganza by slipping into this stunning full-length BerryGo dress! It’s covered in sequins from top to bottom, and is sure to shine. You’ll be turning heads all night long in this number!

Starting at $55.00 See it!

More maxi dresses we’re fans of:

