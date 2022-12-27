21 New Year’s Eve Dresses That Will Ship to You ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2022, but are subject to change.
We can hardly believe New Year’s Eve is a few days away, and we’re in desperate need of a fabulous dress to rock for the big night. With minimal time left to shop, we’re thrilled that Amazon has plenty of styles with fast shipping times so we don’t have to stress.
If you’re a Prime member, you can even order multiple dress options and try them out for free before committing to one look, which makes online shopping much more seamless. Check out which frocks we have our sights set on below — and order your faves ASAP before the ball drops!
Mini Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with a sequin dress like this one from PrettyGuide for New Year’s Eve — it’s absolutely timeless! The style is simple, and it’s the type of garment you can confidently order online, as the fit is ultra-straightforward. You can also add some additional sparkly accessories to elevate the aesthetic or tone it down with a chic blazer!
More mini dresses we’re fans of:
- We adore the modern take on the flapper look throughout this adorable BABEYOND dress — starting at $42!
- The long mesh sleeves on this L’VOW bodycon dress provide the perfect sheer moment — get it for $45!
- Combine velvet and touches of glitter, and you get the ultimate dress for New Year’s that looks like this Sexyasasii style — starting at $34!
- The rhinestones adorning this Ranfare body-hugging dress will make you stand out in the crowd — starting at $31!
- If you’re looking for a basic dress you can wear beyond New Year’s Eve, this Wenrine ruched dress is absolutely ideal — starting at $35!
- This BerryGo velvet dress is also striped, which adds another layer of texture to its already gorgeous material — starting at $43!
Midi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Though this HTZMO dress has a slightly longer hem, it still has the same sultry vibes as a mini style! Thanks to the slit in the wrap skirt, you’ll show off plenty of leg — in a seriously flattering way. The cowl neckline and shiny satin material are also what made Us fall for this dress on sight!
More midi dresses we’re fans of:
- This frock from LYANER has more of a classic slip dress vibe, and we adore the addition of the slit on the side to dance and party in — starting at $34!
- The one-shoulder ruffle sleeve on this UONBOX dress is what makes it a total showstopper — starting at $53!
- So many shoppers love the slinky feel of this xxxiticat satin dress, and it comes in practically every color — starting at $24!
- Take your New Year’s look back to the Roaring 20s with this flapper-inspired dress from BABEYOND — starting at $60!
- For a minimal look that still makes an impact, check out this strapless faux-leather dress from XLLAIS — starting at $29!
- The feather trim on the strapless neckline of this whoinshop dress will instantly put you into a celebratory mood — starting at $52!
- We were blown away by the elegant vibes radiating from this GOKATOSAU ruched off-the-shoulder dress — starting at $30!
Maxi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Get into a classy mood for your New Year’s Eve extravaganza by slipping into this stunning full-length BerryGo dress! It’s covered in sequins from top to bottom, and is sure to shine. You’ll be turning heads all night long in this number!
More maxi dresses we’re fans of:
- Show off your figure in the most flattering way with this mermaid-style dress from Aphratti — get it for $40!
- If you’re going to a fancy formal party for New Year’s, you’ll need a dress that fits the bill like this one from Miss ord — starting at $80!
- We can already imagine how sophisticated we’ll feel while wearing this vegan leather dress from MakeMeChic — get it for $27!
- Velvet dresses, like this one from ZABERRY, have a cozier feel and are excellent options if you live somewhere that’s particularly cold — starting at $55!
- You truly can’t go wrong with a flattering wrap dress like this velvet style from DIRASS — get it for $63!
