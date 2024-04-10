Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that spring is finally starting to warm itself up, it’s the perfect time to talk about hygiene. Whether you have to commute to work or want to run weekend errands, chances are that you’re going to be amongst someone who doesn’t smell that great — and we want to help you make sure that you’re not that someone! We found a body deodorant that will become your new hygiene bestie during the warmer months — and it’s only $20 at Amazon!

The Lume Whole Body Deodorant is perfect for the impending warm and sweaty weather — seriously! You can apply this deodorant everywhere — and we mean everywhere — and it’s clinically proven to control odor for 72 hours. Essentially, it’s a cream that becomes invisible after it dries and it emits scentless protection. Also, it’s aluminum-free, baking soda and paraben-free, and it’s a suitable option for all skin types.

Using this deodorant is really simple! All you do is squeeze a good amount (remember, a little goes a long way) and rub it on your sweat-inducing body parts. Further, this body deodorant comes in eight scents that will suit your needs.

In regards to this effective deodorant, one Amazon reviewer noted, “This is the best deodorant I have ever used, and I truly tried them all – prescription, natural, unnatural. This is the ONLY deodorant that has stopped my sweat from having an odor. I can sweat profusely all day and literally have zero odor whatsoever. It is also super gentle and is the only deodorant that has never burned or irritated my armpits, even if I apply it immediately after shaving. 12/10 product!”

Another reviewer said, “I use this body deodorant year round, and I really like it. As they say in the commercial, I use it all over, and the scent lasts a long time. My feet especially sweat in the winter wearing socks, and I put some of this on, and they are good all day!”

So, if you need a versatile deodorant that you can use anywhere, this Lume Whole Body Deodorant could do the trick!

See it: Get the Lume Whole Body Deodorant for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 10, 2024, but may be subject to change.

