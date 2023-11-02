Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Ever wish you could wear sweats to the office? Same. I’m so over wearing stuffy and uncomfortable tailored trousers that dig into my waistline all day long. In this day and age we shouldn’t have to sacrifice comfort for style — and it turns out, we don’t. There are plenty of designs that feel supremely soft, offer stretchy waistbands and look effortlessly chic. Although, few compare to the celeb-loved Lunya Organic Pima Wide Leg Pant.
There are many things that set this plush pair of pants apart from others, but our favorite aspect is how they feel like a pair of luxe pajama pants. Made from pima cotton (a more durable type of cotton), they’re designed to become softer with each wash and last for years. The oversized wide legs also enhance the comfort factor, so wearing them is like having a personalized blanket for your legs — a plus as we head into wintry weather.
Get the Lunya Organic Pima Wide-Leg Pant (originally $148) for just $118 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2023, but are subject to change.
There’s no denying that these make incredible lounge-around-the-house pants, yet they offer so much versatility. Aside from amplifying comfort, the exaggerated wide-leg silhouette also happens to be a very trendy design, helping them to pass as work-wear or even chic streetwear. In fact, the way the pants are designed with an extremely flattering high-rise waistband helps to visually slim your figure and elongate your legs (AKA you’ll feel confident walking out in public).
We’re also fans of traveling in these Lunya pants. You’ll feel extra snug during your journey when you wear them — regardless of if you’re traveling via plane, train or car. Plus, shoppers say that they’re stylish enough that you’ll be able to wear them once you arrive at your destination. “I recently brought these with me on a girls trip to Portugal,” a reviewer on Lunya’s site wrote. “These pants are comfortable, packable, can be dressed up or casual. I’m crossing my fingers that a new color comes out for fall as I’ve purchased both the black and grey.”
The color options are rather muted — they include meditative grey, sincere white and immersed black — although the brand sometimes introduces limited-edition hues to the lineup as well. If you’re worried about the long length, there’s also a simple solution: the raw hem allows you to crop it exactly where you need, no extra sewing required.
We weren’t sure an “everything” pant existed until we came across this style. And we won’t be surprised if you end up ordering one in each color once you realize how incredible they are. We already have!
