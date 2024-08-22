Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Jennifer Garner is not just a regular mom, she’s a cool fashion mom. The 13 Going on 30 actress recently put her dancing skills to the test in a video she posted on her Instagram to celebrate her Once Upon a Farm food line reaching over 15,000 store locations.
The outfit she wore to hit up Target caught our attention, featuring a pair of blue overalls. We decided to find a style similar to hers, stat, so we searched Amazon until we struck gold. We landed on the Luvamia Women’s Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls!
Overalls are a timeless wardrobe essential, so we’re adding the Luvamia Women’s Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls to our collection. This pair of overalls features a relaxed look with a tapered leg at the thigh and hip. The overalls are made of cotton, polyester and spandex. Garner paired her overalls with a short-sleeve peach shirt and sneakers. You can replicate her look for a day of running errands or for a Casual Friday at the office. You can also pair it with a nice collared shirt to make it chic. This pair of overalls comes in 31 colors.
The overalls have over 6,100 five-star reviews. A five-star shopper raved that they’re “so comfortable and flattering.” Another customer noted that the overalls offer “a little stretch to give that extra comfort.” A final shopper calls the overalls “the perfect fall outfit.” Grab them and wear them on your next trip to the store, or anywhere else. Enjoy!
