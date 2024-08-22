Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jennifer Garner is not just a regular mom, she’s a cool fashion mom. The 13 Going on 30 actress recently put her dancing skills to the test in a video she posted on her Instagram to celebrate her Once Upon a Farm food line reaching over 15,000 store locations.

The outfit she wore to hit up Target caught our attention, featuring a pair of blue overalls. We decided to find a style similar to hers, stat, so we searched Amazon until we struck gold. We landed on the Luvamia Women’s Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls!

Related: This Casual T-Shirt Dress Is the Perfect Fit for Every Body Overalls aren’t just for farmers. If you’ve been living with that misconception most of your life, you’ve been missing out on some seriously stylish outfits. And we’re not talking OshKosh B’gosh or anything of that nature. These modern overalls look nothing like the ones you might have worn growing up or even the ones you’re […]

Get the Luvamia Women’s Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls for $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Overalls are a timeless wardrobe essential, so we’re adding the Luvamia Women’s Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls to our collection. This pair of overalls features a relaxed look with a tapered leg at the thigh and hip. The overalls are made of cotton, polyester and spandex. Garner paired her overalls with a short-sleeve peach shirt and sneakers. You can replicate her look for a day of running errands or for a Casual Friday at the office. You can also pair it with a nice collared shirt to make it chic. This pair of overalls comes in 31 colors.

The overalls have over 6,100 five-star reviews. A five-star shopper raved that they’re “so comfortable and flattering.” Another customer noted that the overalls offer “a little stretch to give that extra comfort.” A final shopper calls the overalls “the perfect fall outfit.” Grab them and wear them on your next trip to the store, or anywhere else. Enjoy!

Get the Luvamia Women’s Casual Stretch Adjustable Denim Bib Overalls for $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Related: 13 New Long-Sleeve Tops That Are Already Selling Out on Amazon It’s (nearly) layering season! While we adore the summer sunshine, picnics, sundresses and beach days, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited for fall. Aside from pumpkin patches and spiced lattes, one of our favorite things of all is fall fashion — we’re talking cozy fabrics, browns and maroons, cardigan sweaters and yes, […]