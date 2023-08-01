Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever I can avoid it, I prefer steering clear of bras. I find these underwire undergarments to be too constricting! But every now and then, I need a more secure solution, and my pasties just don’t cut it. So, when in doubt, I wear my Natori bra. The luxury lingerie brand designs beautiful bras that provide comfort, coverage and support. And while these high-end pieces usually cost upwards of $60, we just found one style on sale at Amazon for $28!

This Natori contour bra fits like a glove! Crafted from soft fabric with a gorgeous jacquard texture, it’s the definition of comfy-chic. Finally a bra that helps rather than hurts!

You don’t want to miss this amazing deal from Amazon! Read on for more details.

Get the Natori Women’s Jacquard Contour Underwire Bra for just $28 (originally $64) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Natori Women’s Jacquard Contour Underwire Bra is our sexy secret weapon. If you want to impress that special someone with eye-catching lingerie, then this beautiful bra is your best bet. But it’s also a great everyday essential! Lightweight, comfortable and supportive — what’s better than that?

Available in a variety of shades, this jacquard bra is an elevated basic that will enhance your figure! Made from a Spandex blend, this stretchy bra won’t feel stiff like other styles out there. With fully adjustable straps and soft contour pads, this bra adapts to your unique shape.

One shopper declared that this Natori bra is “the best bra I have ever owned! This bra is so light, so comfortable, and so durable I will never buy another bra. It fits so well, it’s seamless under everything.” Another reviewer raved, “Perfect daily bra under any shirt or top for weekends or workdays. 10/10 highly recommend!”

This Natori bra is your new wear-anywhere staple. Grab this steal while it’s still on sale at Amazon (and available in your size)!

