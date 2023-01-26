Give Seriously Dry Strands a Huge Dose of Moisture With This Hair Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Immediately after we put on a moisturizing hair mask, our strands are soft, silky and nourished — but then after a few days, the inevitable disappointment arrives. So many treatments we have tried are only temporary fixes, and after a day or two, our hair is back to looking and feeling thirsty.

Hair which has been overly-processed and is extra dry needs something that packs a bigger (and more hydrating) punch. There are tons of options on the market to make this happen, but the next dilemma is finding the right treatment which won’t weigh hair down at the same time. This is a tricky endeavor, but we may have found the mask that can finally make the illustrious feeling of silky locks last!

Get the Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Reviewers who have tried the Deep Repair Masque from Macadamia Natural Oil say it’s one of the only moisturizing treatments which leaves their hair soft — conveniently up until their next wash! Shoppers with virtually hair type who grapple with excessive dryness find this product to be the best solution they have found to make hair healthy again. It’s powered by macadamia and argan oils, which deeply nourish hair immediately after your first use — and even repair follicles on a more permanent basis over time. After using this mask regularly, reviewers claim their troubled hair has slowly improved — in fact, it never seems to feel as dry or damaged as it used to be!

Some haircare sleuths also report they notice less lock loss after brushing with the help of this treatment, which is a major perk! Damaged hair tends to mean weaker hair — and clearly, the strengthening properties in this treatment can counteract that and assist with thinning strands. And most importantly, this mask won’t make your hair seem heavy or flat after rinsing it out. No more sacrificing volume for softness — this is the ultimate way to treat your mane this winter!

