Madewell sale
Madewell

Every now and then, a savings event comes along that feels too good to be true. The current sale in question? Madewell’s markdowns on already-discounted items. Right now, take an extra 15% off sale products with code TOOGOOD. Even Madewell knows these deals are too good to be true! But luckily for Us, it’s very good and very true.

From bestselling denim and dresses to must-have shoes and handbags, these are not your average clearance finds! To prove this point even further, we rounded up nine of our favorite steals on sale below, now an additional 15% off with code TOOGOOD. Hurry to shop these hidden gems before they’re gone!

Button-Front Tiered Midi Dress

white sundress
Madewell

Once Memorial Day arrives, we’ll be living in white dresses all summer long! This breezy tiered sundress is a day-to-night staple.

The Puff Crossbody Bag: Woven Leather Edition

blue crossbody purse
Madewell

Feeling the blues? This blue woven leather crossbody bag will instantly raise your spirits!

The Slim Boyjean in Werth Wash

boyfriend jeans
Madewell

Slouchy yet slim, these boyfriend jeans featuring a super flattering fit. We’ll be rocking this denim on repeat with sneakers and tees.

The Boardwalk T-Strap Slide Sandal

slide sandals
Madewell

 

Did we just find the perfect nude sandals for summer? Shoppers say these T-strap slides go with “absolutely everything.”

Margie Mini Dress

black dress
Madewell

We’re crushing on this cap-sleeve mini dress! This is the type of frock that you can just easily wear to a daytime party as you can to date night.

Denim Cap-Sleeve Crop Top in Hauser Wash

denim top
Madewell

Denim tops are trending right now! Style this bestselling shirt with blue jeans for a Canadian tuxedo look or opt for other bottoms instead.

The Puff Crossbody Bag

tan crossbody bag
Madewell

This tan leather crossbody bag is the perfect size for on-the-go adventures! There’s enough room to hold all your essentials.

Garment-Dyed Tapered Chino Pants

chino pants
Madewell

 

A cool take on a classic style, these tapered chino pants feature a high-waisted fit and worn-in look. Posh and polished!

The Transport Tote: Straw Edition

pink straw bag
Madewell

Pretty in pink! Straw bags are the ultimate fashion accessory of the summer. This Transport Tote is perfect for the pool or beach!

