23 Non-Jean Pants That Are Trending for Spring and Summer 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As creatures of habit, our summer uniform is pretty simple: jeans and some variation of a top and shoes. But this year, we’re about to break out of our pants pattern by switching up our style! It’s time to try something new for a change. We’re ditching the denim in favor of other bottoms that are trending for 2023.

Below are 21 non-jean options that will make a splash this spring and summer. From linen to satin, these pants will instantly elevate your wardrobe.

1. Making waves! These low-rise linen pants from Roxy are perfect for a beach day — originally $44, now just $26

2. Cute enough for running errands or running cardio, these high-waisted athletic joggers offer stretch and sun protection — originally $50, now just $37!

3. Boho-chic! These high-waisted linen palazzo pants will blow in the breeze on a hot day — just $24!

4. These straight-leg pants are lightweight with a high-rise fit. One shopper gushed, “These pants feel like pajamas!” — originally $41, now just $34!

5. Take these quick-dry cargo joggers from a hike to happy hour! They’re lightweight and sporty-chic — just $34!

6. Silky-smooth! These loose satin pants are made for lounging around the house or living it up out on the town — just $21!

7. We’re totally obsessed with these high-waisted satin joggers! These satin cargo pants will make you feel comfortable and confident at the same time — just $37!

8. Pretty in pink! These high-waisted wide-leg silk trousers look luxe — just $38!

9. You better work! Go from a business meeting to brunch channeling Hailey Bieber in these high-waisted trousers — originally $40, now just $34!

10. Ready for a resort vacation? These slinky lounge pants come with a matching button-down shirt for day-to-night elegance — just $26!

11. Featuring drawstrings and a cargo pocket, these lightweight olive pants are seriously stylish — just $128!

12. These silky blue cargo pants are absolutely stunning! Make it monochromatic with a blue top or add a plain white tee to let the pants shine — just $170!

13. Available in 12 different colors and a range of sizes (from standard to plus), these wide-leg linen pants are comfy and classic. One customer called this flattering find “the PERFECT warm weather/summer pant” — starting at just $130!

14. These wide-leg floral pants remind Us of The White Lotus! According to one review, these pull-on pants are “so soft, not see through, flattering, comfortable” — just $108!

15. SoCal style! These high-waisted linen cargo pants come in a gorgeous shade of sage green — just $140!

16. These low-rise baggy pants from Free People are super slouchy and stylish. We’ll be rocking these comfy pants all summer long — just $128!

17. Dubbed “The Perfect Pant,” these slim pants from Spanx are stretchy, smoothing and shaping. You can even wear these pants to the office — just $168!

18. An alternative to white jeans, these sleek white pants are comfy and flattering without being see-through — just $148!

19. Stay comfy on a night out in these shiny satin cargo pants! Available in the neutral shades of olive, champagne and black — just $74!

20. Run, don’t walk, to score these NBD leather pants that are on sale for 75% off — originally $498, now just $125!

21. Made with 100% cotton, these mint-green cargo-style pants are loose and lightweight — just $128!

22. Blue skies ahead with these vibrant blue high-waisted trousers! So fun and flattering — just $216!

23. BONUS: Rent the Runway has a huge selection of designer pants that you can rent for spring and summer. Some of our favorites include these Veronica Beard white eyelet pants, Something Navy wide floral pants and Nicholas blue satin joggers.

