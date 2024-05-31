Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Last summer, I was one of those shoppers who fully embraced quiet luxury because I appreciated the minimal style and timelessness of the pieces. But after months of wearing it, it started to feel boring and like it lacked originality. That’s why this summer I’m back to embracing my main character energy — and I’m starting with a bold printed dress.

Main character energy is about embracing your authentic self, being confident and practicing self-love. But another aspect to being your own protagonist is dressing the part. And when I think about my own main character I want to embody, I want the confidence of wearing this Dokotoo Tiered Chiffon Mini Skater Dress, which features a bold print that could be seen down the street. It’s fake it until you make it, right?

Get ​the Dokotoo Knotted Tiered Chiffon Mini Skater Dress for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

The ’70s-style retro, colorful print of the dress was what initially drew me in, but its design was what officially sold me. I have a curvy body and I know this dress will flatter it just right thanks to its long lantern sleeves, fit-to-flare silhouette and tiered skirt. It also, however, has other fun features like a tie closure detail at the bodice, ruffles throughout and a V-neckline. Though I’m going for the pink and blue groovy style, it comes in several other main character-style prints as well.

Other shoppers who are embracing their main character energy with this dress are the over 900 and counting who’ve given it a five-rating, many of them sharing their praises for it too. One of those shoppers said it’s “classy,” has a “nice fabric,” and “looks good on the body.”

“[I] really love this dress!” they said. “It’s flowy but form fitting. It has an elastic waist so it sucks you in and then flows out, making your figure look great. [The] sleeves are comfortable. I didn’t find it to be scratchy at all . . . I like the fabric and it’s not transparent at all, it has multiple layers to protect you from that. The front ties across the chest, so the gap is hidden with a bow if you need this for a more modest environment.”

Want to start embracing your own main character energy this summer as well? Join me in adding this eye-catching dress to your cart, which can be found for just $42 on Amazon.

