Something about the summer makes Us put an extra pep in our step. It’s almost like the solstice unlocks a new level of main character energy. Whether lounging by a pool or hosting a Fourth of July barbecue, ’tis the season for feeling confident and looking fabulous. Here at Us, main character energy is all about leveling up from the inside out. We’ve stocked up on supplements to ensure we feel our best physically and created skincare routines to shine a little brighter. Now it’s time to bring main character energy to your wardrobe.

You don’t have to search too far. Retailers like Amazon and Walmart have got you covered. From floaty dresses to relaxed trousers and comfy tops, you can snag tons of pieces that unlock main character energy at both retailers. We’ve rounded up a few main character fashion essentials and they’re all under $40 price.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll want to wear this cap-sleeve tee over and over again. It comes in 16 colors and it’s perfect for dressing up or down — was $20, now just $15!

2. Banded: These bestselling Palazzo pants are so slimming. The elastic waistband is great for tummy control — was $38, now just $36!

3. Midi Shorts: Just ask Emily Ratajkowski, mid-thigh length Bermuda shorts are in. These loose-fitting tailored-style shorts are great when you want to bring that style into the office — was $18, now just $13!

4. All About Jorts: Since we’re talking about Bermuda shorts, these distressed denim ones look just like a pair Ratajkowski recently wore — just $27!

5. See-Through Slay: You’re guaranteed to turn heads in this lightweight sweater. Not only does it have crochet-style cut-outs, but it has a chic off-the-shoulder detail — was $30, now just $23!

6. Overall Win: Love a one-piece moment? Shoppers say these overalls are the most comfortable thing in their closets — was, $37, now just $33!

7. Boho Babe: This airy white maxi skirt is the perfect way to channel Boho chic style — was $15, now just $13!

8. Aye, Aye, Captain: Channel nautical vibes in this striped cap-sleeve tee — was $17, now just $14!

9. Olive It: You’ll want to twirl around in this olive green spaghetti strap dress — just $30!

10. Flowy Midi: Want to channel Boho style and show a little leg at the same time? Snag this fluffy white mini skirt — was $9, now just $8!

11. Wild Prints: Celebrities like Paige DeSorbo are loving all things animal print. This flowy midi skirt is the perfect way to rock the unique style — was $27, now just $20!