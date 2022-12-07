This Optical Illusion Knit Top Is Unbelievably Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we adore shopping, the vast majority of it is just scrolling past pieces we don’t want. To find the hidden gems, we need to sift through a lot of duds. Everything looks the same, has some sort of graphic we don’t want, isn’t made with comfortable fabric or has a confusing fit. And then we see it.

This top! This was love at first sight for Us, for sure. It slides cleanly into the Y2K trend taking over the 2020s but its design truly stands out. It’s unique, it looks super comfy and it’s incredibly flattering. It’s also under $30 on Amazon Prime!

Get the Malianna Printed Knit Tank Top for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This tank top has a purposely warped checkerboard pattern, leading parts of it to look like a 3-D optical illusion. The curves of the checkers create an ultra-flattering effect, leading to an hourglass look. The darker check color also makes up a trim at the high crew neckline and cropped hem!

This awesome top also comes in nine color options, so you can take your pick! Some may go for black and white or brown and beige, while others might want something bolder with green and blue or yellow. And while you might normally only associate tank tops with warm, summery weather, the knit material makes this top winter-friendly as well!

So how should you incorporate it into your wardrobe and outfits? It’s up to you, but we certainly have some ideas. It will be a nice partner to high-rise jeans, from skinny to wide leg, with sneakers, or even to a pair of pleated trousers with socks and loafers. Throw an oversized blazer on top of either outfit, or layer it over a fitted long-sleeve top if it’s super cold outside.

We’d also love to see this tank with a fluffy cardigan and a mini skirt with knee-high socks and kitten heels, or peeking out from underneath a pair of overalls with combat booties. Clearly, the options go on and on. And we haven’t even gotten to spring and summer outfits yet!

