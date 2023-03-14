Finally! Reviewers Say This Ultra-Affordable Concealer Doesn’t Crease

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s talk makeup for a second, shall we? We all know that so many concealers do an excellent job at covering up dark circles and general discoloration, but a problem shoppers have with these popular products is that some formulas have a tendency to fall into fine lines and wrinkles. This makes those pesky signs of aging far more visible, which is exactly the opposite of what a concealer is supposed to do.

But luckily, shoppers say that’s just not how this concealer from Mally operates! It doesn’t merely sit on top of your skin and color correct — it actually nourishes your complexion and hydrates it so your under-eyes appear totally flawless.

Get the Mally Beauty Dark Circle Corrector Concealer for prices starting at $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Concealers that aren’t as moisturizing as this one may start to crease and accumulate, especially towards the end of a long day. Sure, you can try to use finishing powders to prevent this from happening, but even that extra step in your makeup routine is no guarantee. But according to reviewers, your under-eyes will still look “smooth and intact” all day long after using this concealer! It offers a high level of coverage that conceals, brightens and makes you look more awake. If you’re not feeling too fabulous when your phone alarm starts blaring in the morning, reaching for this product can completely transform your complexion and boost your confidence in the process!

Get the Mally Beauty Dark Circle Corrector Concealer for prices starting at $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

At the moment, you can pick up the concealer in one of two shades: Lighter and Deeper. It’s a limited selection, but these two options can suit a fairly impressive range of skin tones. You can use this product on areas apart from the under-eyes of course, including blemishes! Additionally, we like the twist-up packaging of this concealer — making it a breeze to take with you on the go. Ecstatic Amazon shoppers are even comparing this concealer to more expensive options, and claim that this affordable version effortlessly measures up to luxury quality. A bang for your buck and a boss in your makeup bag — we’re so on board!

See it: Get the Mally Beauty Dark Circle Corrector Concealer for prices starting at $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Mally and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!