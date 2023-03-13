This Cactus Moisturizing Gel Is Ideal for Sensitive, Oily Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Skincare is tricky, and anyone who doesn’t feel that way is lucky! When you have oily skin that’s also sensitive, it can be a challenge to find the right treatments to make your complexion feel incredible. With skin sensitivity, you have to use the most nourishing ingredients which won’t cause irritation — but then, with moisturizers, it’s crucial to not create an even oilier situation to avoid breakouts.

Gel-based products are a solid way to go, and this specific moisturizer from boscia is one which hundreds of reviewers claim is a holy grail product in their lives. It reportedly doesn’t clog up pores, feels lightweight and eliminates any flakiness or irritation which tends to pop up in certain areas.

Get the boscia Cactus Water Moisturizer for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

What makes this moisturizer popular is the fact that it’s both water- and plant-based, which are green flags for the multiple skincare issues many of Us are trying to tackle. It’s actually one of the most lightweight moisturizers from this brand, but that doesn’t make it any less hydrating.

The most interesting ingredient comes courtesy of the Queen of the Night cactus succulent. This specific plant is found in Mexico and is known to adapt to dramatic changes in climate conditions, which is why we think it likely adapts particularly well to different needs your skin may have! It will hydrate and soothe in the spots where your skin needs it most for a balanced and flawless feel.

If you have dry skin, oily skin, skin that’s prone to acne or all of the above (who can relate?), this is a moisturizer which may finally be the answer! Multiple shoppers mentioned that people who live in their homes ended up turning to it as a daily source of hydration, which goes to show how universal it truly is. It may be slightly pricier than your average drugstore brand, but based on feedback, it just may be worth the expense.

