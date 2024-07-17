Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon Prime Day offers the best beauty deals around, and it’s the perfect chance to buy the same products celebrities use — without breaking the bank. Of course, we’re taking inspo from Jennifer Aniston, who’s been a fan of the (already affordable) Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for years.

The Morning Show actress shared her beauty favorites with Elle in 2015; this lotion is her go-to product for pimples. “First I roll my eyes and get annoyed, and usually I will put some sort of a drying lotion on,” Aniston tells Elle. “I don’t pick it, although I used to. Mario Badescu has a great drying lotion that I used for years and years. I had a facial there in 1995, and I’ve been using it ever since.”

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion (originally $18) on sale for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

The drying lotion is 30% off its original price for Prime Day. It has ingredients like calamine, sulfur, zinc oxide and salicylic acid to exfoliate, absorb oil, soothe and protect your skin. Talk about clearing your acne and then some!

It turns out that Aniston is not the only fan of this drying lotion. Naomi Campbell, Kylie Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Heidi Klum and more A-listers are known to swear by this drying lotion, too. Klum shared an Instagram post of her daily skincare routine and we spotted the glass bottle in her bathroom cabinet. This product is one of Zoe Kravitz‘s beauty secrets too. In an interview with The Glow Memo, she shared that the “Mario Badescu drying cream is always in my medicine cabinet.”

Lucy Hale also noted her love of this blemish buster while speaking to Into The Gloss. “Go to bed in clean sheets with a clean face, your Mario Badescu Drying Lotion on, and you’re good to go.” Note to self: Apply before bed!

Want to make sure your shopping cart is properly stocked? You can also grab the Mario Badescu Olive Body Lotion for $7 and the Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream for just $15 during Prime Day. Happy shopping, everyone!

