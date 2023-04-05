Hurry! There’s Still Time to Score Matching Family PJs for Easter This Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our favorite holiday traditions is wearing matching pajamas with our family. Such a festive way to celebrate while staying comfy! Even though Easter is only days away, there’s still time to shop for coordinating cozies before Sunday.

Amazon’s express shipping saves the day once again! Now you can purchase your PJs before the Easter bunny arrives. Whether you’re browsing for yourself, the whole family or a couple’s set, these nine styles are affordable and adorable. You could say that these jammies are our jam!

Easter Bunny Onesie

Part bunny costume and part onesie, this soft sleepsuit was made for Easter. Shoppers say that these plush pajamas are cozy and warm!

$35.00 See It!

The Children’s Place Sort Sleeve Top & Pants Easter Family Pajama Set

How cute are these matching family PJs from The Children’s Place? The glasses and bow ties on those bunnies are so funny!

Was $37 On Sale: $26 You Save 30% See It!

Simple Joys by Carter’s Babies, Toddlers, and Girls’ 6-Piece Snug-Fit Cotton Pajama Set

This six-piece Easter pajama set is perfect for your little girl, especially if she wants to match with her sisters or besties. Three looks for only $23!

$23.00 See It!

Family Feeling Girls Pajamas 2-Piece PJs Set

Hoppy Easter! This long-sleeve girls’ pajama set comes in baby and kid sizes. Made with 100% cotton, these PJs are soft, comfy and cute!

$26.00 See It!

Family Feeling Little Boys Kids Pajamas Set

And for your son, here’s a matching Easter set for boys! He can rock these playful pajamas year-round.

$26.00 See It!

Bugs Bunny Costume

If your man refuses to put on an Easter bunny onesie for family photos, then force him to wear this Bugs Bunny costume instead (nostalgia will obviously win him over). It’s so comfortable that he’ll never want to take it off!

$27.00 See It!

Fedpop Cotton Summer Short Pajamas

Purple pajamas! These bunny PJs will probably become your daughter’s new favorite pair. The shorts set is splendid for spring and summer.

$13.00 See It!

Leveret Kids & Toddler Unisex Pajamas

Great for girls and boys, this green pajama set also comes in pink and blue. Crafted with 100% cotton, these comfy PJs are soft and stretchy!

Was $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See It!

Disney Women’s Thumper Pajamas

Disney lovers, embrace Easter with these Bambi pajamas! Thumper was the OG Easter bunny.

$24.00 See It!

