17 Bright, Beautiful Spring Dresses Perfect for Easter and Beyond

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you celebrate Easter or just love an excuse to eat Peeps and rock pastels, this upcoming holiday is a chance to whip out your Sunday best. We’re talking flowy frocks in bright hues and floral print! The Easter bunny has nothing on our spring style.

Keep it colorful in these 17 stunning dresses that are perfect for Easter! Most of these frocks are family-friendly, but we threw in a few sultry styles in case you want to spice up your OOTD. Dare we say these dresses are Easter egg-cellent? If they won’t arrive in time for the big day, these are still perfect pieces for any spring soirée!

1. White and blue is such a classic color combo! This floral midi dress looks nearly identical to a popular Reformation design for a fraction of the cost — just $47!

2. Swiss dots? So sweet! This tiered midi dress with puff sleeves and a smocked bodice comes in a variety of different colors — just $50!

3. Spring in full bloom! This vibrant floral mini dress would look adorable with flats, heels or sneakers — originally $51, now just $42!

4. This floral frock was made for frolicking! Available in multiple colors (both solid and printed), this long-sleeve tie-front mini dress is ideal for transitional weather — just $40!

5. You probably can’t get away with wearing thiscutout bodycon midi dress to church, but it’s a dream for date night or even an Easter brunch with friends! We love the pink and orange color-block for spring — originally $36, now just $27!

6. Somewhere between a midi and a maxi, this flutter-sleeve floral frock is flowy yet flattering. And unlike the previous dress, this option is absolutely appropriate for services — just $43!

7. Pretty in pink! This lovely wrap dress features a ruffled high-low hem — just $42!

8. This bright yellow dress is a ray of sunshine! Complete with tasteful side cutouts, a square neckline and a tiered skirt, this maxi is feminine and flirty — just $60!

9. A pop of bubblegum pink! We’re swooning over this flutter-sleeve mini dress made from 100% cotton. The tiered skirt, criss-cross front and back cutout are so stylish — originally $53, now just $39!

10. One-shoulder wonder! This asymmetrical floral midi dress features a smocked bodice (no bra needed!) and tiered skirt — originally $54, now just $42!

11. Warning: if you’re single and attending Sunday services in this form-fitting frock, you may just walk away with your future husband. This floral puff-sleeve dress is a spring showstopper ­— originally $51, now just $42!

12. Take this shoulder-tie ruffled maxi dress from Easter brunch to your next beach vacation. Available in 30 different colors — originally $58, now just $25!

13. Fit and flare! Reviewers rave that this periwinkle swing dress is flattering on all figures. One shopper said, “It hides love handles/middle section area perfectly” — originally $49, now just $39 with code BLOOM20!

14. Florals for Easter? Groundbreaking! This top-rated pink floral midi dress features off-the-shoulder sleeves, a smocked bodice and double side slits — originally $69, now just $55 with code BLOOM20!

15. Tiered with shoulder ties! This yellow floral mini dress from Reformation looks like the official uniform of Easter — just $218!

16. I haven’t been this obsessed with a dress in the longest time! Tempted to buy it myself. This English Factory beauty is a white tiered midi with scalloped edges in different colors, a true masterpiece — just $130!

17. Chic in chiffon! This long-sleeve ruffled mini dress has a pretty bow-tie in the back and an elastic waist for comfort — originally $65, now just $40!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!