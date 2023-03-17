17 Fancy Spring Dresses You Can Also Wear With Sneakers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our spring social calendars are starting to fill up fast! There are plenty of weddings, soirées and brunches on the horizon, which means dress shopping is a top priority.

We always check out Nordstrom when we want to find a special frock, but this time around, we entered our shopping excursion with a very specific lens. We’re on the lookout for fancier styles, but we don’t want to wear these frocks once and then let them hang idly in our closets for months. With that in mind, we selected options you can also dress down and wear in the daytime. Team any of the styles below with your favorite white sneakers or some simple sandals, and you’re good to go!

Short Mini Dresses

1. The simplicity of this dress from STAUD is what makes it so easy to dress up or down, plus the fit-and-flare cut is seriously flattering — get it for $195!

2. This asymmetrical ombré dress from Elliatt reportedly “enhances the curves in the right places,” and the design will make you stand out — get it for $210!

3. Feel like a total icon while wearing this Vince Camuto halter dress which has the most adorable bow at the neck — it’s yours for $128!

4. Ruching on skintight dresses like this one from Jump Apparel makes them infinitely less intimidating to wear — originally $69, now on sale for $40!

5. This French Connection dress is the very definition of short and sweet — get it for $128!

6. Cowl-neck slip dresses like this one from BP. are a breeze to throw on in a pinch — starting at just $20!

7. Wearing this LNL sheen satin dress may be too much for casual affairs, but paired with a jean jacket, it will be a hit — get it for $59!

8. This Gibson dress is in between a mini and midi dress, which is fab if you’re looking for a unique frock — it’s yours for $89!

Midi and Maxi Dresses

9. The bustier top on this slinky satin dress from ASTR the Label adds a sexy touch to this simple dress — get it for $89!

10. We’re obsessed with the way the ties on the straps of this ASOS dress drape on the back — it’s yours for $85!

11. Whenever we see a simple dress like this Chealsea28 square-neck midi, we immediately know it’s going to be a staple — get it for $79!

12. Lace midi dresses like this one from Endless Rose have become social media gold in recent years — it’s yours for $100!

13. This Bardot dress also has that same lacy vibe, but it’s executed in a slightly sleeker way — get it for $139!

14. It may be a little risqué to wear this Open Edit dress in the daytime thanks to the slit, but sneakers truly tone it down — get it for $69!

15. The floaty feel of this Dress the Population midi is incredibly fun to twirl around in — it’s yours for $198!

16. Pastel florals are essential for the springtime, and this WAYF dress has the most adorable print options — get it for $99!

17. Pink dresses like this one from Xscape can give you all the confidence in the world — originally $218, now on sale for $92!

