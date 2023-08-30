Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

17 Best Maxi Dress Deals to Elevate Your End-of-Summer Style

By
summer maxi dress
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We may have gotten slightly ahead of ourselves by starting to shop for fall fashion. Everyone’s talking about the end of summer, but it’s still sweltering all over the country! As much as we’re looking forward to sweater weather, we’re not quite ready to commit to knits quite yet. The only thing that won’t make Us sweat right now is sundresses!

Flowy, feminine and flattering, maxi dresses are that perfect combo of comfy and chic. It’s an easy outfit that doesn’t require any thought, and it covers up our legs so we don’t melt into a puddle of perspiration. Below are 17 maxi dresses on sale at Amazon! Snag these styles before summer is actually over.

Anrabess Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Dress

ANRABESS Women’s Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tiered Asymmetric Beach Maxi Long Dress 523bai-XL White
ANRABESS
Was $60On Sale: $45You Save 25%
See It!

Blencot Floral Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

BLENCOT Womens Casual Floral Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Long Evening Dress Cocktail Party Maxi Wedding Dresses Floral Pattern Red Small
BLENCOT
80 $50.00
See It!

Pretty Garden Wrap Ruffle Maxi Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress Casual Boho Floral V Neck Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Split Beach Long Dresses (Dark Green Floral,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Was $51On Sale: $46You Save 10%
See It!

MakeMeChic Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

MakeMeChic Women's Summer Boho Dress Floral Print Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress Beach Sun Dress Blue L
MakeMeChic
Was $48On Sale: $43You Save 10%
See It!

ZCSIA One-Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress

ZCSIA Women's 2023 Summer Boho One Shoulder Sleeveless Solid Color Ruffle Beach Party Tiered Midi Dress,Black,Medium
ZCSIA
Was $50On Sale: $40You Save 20%
See It!

Anrabess Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

ANRABESS Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Loose T-Shirt Dress s Long Dress Short Sleeve Split A222-ganlanlv-M
ANRABESS
Was $53On Sale: $31You Save 42%
See It!

BTFBM Smocked Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress

BTFBM Women Casual Summer Dresses 2023 Spring Crew Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Floral Leopard Smocked Boho Flowy Maxi Dress(Floral Blue White, Medium)
BTFBM
Was $52On Sale: $47You Save 10%
See It!

KLLPNW Bodycon Maxi Dress

Women Bodycon Long Backless Spaghetti Strap Maxi Date Night Going Out Club Dress Evening Party Easter Sleeveless Simple Dresses Black Medium
KLLPNW
Was $40On Sale: $21You Save 48%
See It!

Amegoya Ruffle Maxi Dress

Amegoya Women's Maxi Dress Boho Chiffon Lace Floral Printed V-Neck Long Dresses(M Red)
Amegoya
Was $51On Sale: $46You Save 10%
See It!

Pretty Garden Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Boho Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Long Beach Sun Dresses
PRETTYGARDEN
Was $50On Sale: $43You Save 14%
See It!

Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress, Black, Medium
Amazon Essentials
Was $28On Sale: $22You Save 21%
See It!

Zesica Tie-Strap Maxi Dress

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress,Pink,Medium
ZESICA
Was $60On Sale: $48You Save 20%
See It!

Faretumiya Boho Backless Maxi Dress

Summer Going Out Floral Swing Boho Maxi Dress Women Casual Long Sleeve Wrap A-line Ruffle Long Beach Dress(Backless Yellow,Small)
Faretumiya
Was $34On Sale: $24You Save 29%
See It!

Zattcas Smocked Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Zattcas Womens 2023 Spring Summer Casual Beach Boho Floral Midi Sun Dress Flowy Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress Pockets Modest Church Maternity Wedding Guest Sleeveless Tank Long Maxi Sundress Blue M
Zattcas
Was $38On Sale: $20You Save 47%
See It!

Dokotoo Off-the-Shoulder High-Low Maxi Dress

Dokotoo Womens Ladies Summer Sexy Off The Shoulder Casual Short Sleeve Button Down Maxi Midi Long Dress High Low Solid Ruffle Easter Party Dresses Black Small
Dokotoo
Was $53On Sale: $41You Save 23%
See It!

Zesica Satin Strapless Maxi Dress

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Satin Strapless Dress Sexy Backless Bodycon Wedding Cocktail Party Maxi Dresses,Blue,Medium
ZESICA
Was $49On Sale: $30You Save 39%
See It!

BTFBM One-Shoulder Pleated Maxi Dress

BTFBM Women's Drawstring One Shoulder Maxi Dresses Summer Sleeveless Tie Waist Pleated Long Flowy Party Cocktail Dress(Solid Orange, Medium)
BTFBM
Was $47On Sale: $40You Save 15%
See It!

Not quite done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 15 Early Labor Day Fashion Deals You Can't Miss From Amazon

quiet-luxury-dresses-jumpsuits

Related: 21 of the Best Dresses and Jumpsuits With a Quiet Luxury Vibe

Fall-Dresses-Stock-Photo

Related: These 17 Dresses on Amazon Will Help You Nail Comfy and Casual Vibes for Under $...

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories