Nail Megan Fox’s Casual Style With the Help of These Classic Vans

When it comes to celebrity style, few members of the A-list are as effortlessly cool as Megan Fox. From rocker chic street-style outfits to stunning red carpet appearances, she’s always on point. It could be the smoldering beauty or her confident swagger, but either way, we’re so ready to channel her fashionable energy!

While she’s known to step out killer pumps and form-fitting dresses, she’s recently been keeping it simple in a classic pair of Vans sneakers. In fact, the 34-year-old was just spotted her wearing this pair while hanging out in Los Angeles teamed with her trusty sweats. Can you say “weekend goals”?

These Vans sneakers first dropped in 1977, and haven’t waned in popularity since. They are known as the “Old Skool,” and the name tells you that these sneakers are a staple — they rose to fame on the feet of top skateboarders, but they’ve since become a mainstay in the athleisure world.

You don’t have to be a serious skater to wear these sneakers like a pro! They’re comfortable and have a low profile, not to mention an iconic look that anyone will recognize immediately. We’re not surprised that these sneakers made it to Fox’s shoe closet — after all, they have thousands of fans all over the world. That’s just how legendary they are!

If you want to get the Vans Old Skool sneakers in their purest form, go for the black-and-white pair that Fox is fond of. If you want to take a fashion risk, there are plenty of other options ranging in both colorways and material. There’s practically too many to count — trust Us, we tried!

What do shoppers have to say about these Vans sneakers? Well, they’re completely obsessed. With over 1,200 overwhelmingly positive reviews, it’s clear that these are a smash hit! You can rely on these Vans to keep your feet relatively supported all day long, whether you’re skateboarding or not. Even a glamorous movie star like Fox is down with the Old Skools, so what’s stopping you from getting a pair?

