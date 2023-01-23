Meet Your New Fashion Secret Weapon: This Cozy Shawl

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the fall and winter months, the outerwear we reach for prior to leaving the house is equally as important as our overall ensembles! But sometimes, we have our hearts set on rocking a specific jacket which may not be warm enough to wear outside, and we’re forced to come up with a solution.

The fix? Layering on this shawl from Melifluos over most jackets to boost body temperature in particularly brisk climates. Not only is it practical and functional, this type of shawl is a timeless accessory — a bona fide wardrobe staple, according to Us, and plenty of happy shoppers!

Get the Melifluos Women’s Knit Shawl Wrap for prices starting at $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is essentially the ultimate wearable blanket, and we instantly fell in love with its chic simplicity. It’s incredibly large, and currently only comes in one size, so you don’t have to worry about ordering the wrong option. There’s enough material used throughout this wrap to fit virtually every body type! The shawl drapes over the shoulders and can be worn open and loose, wrapped around the body or even backwards for a totally different vibe!

There are a handful of styles to choose from, but our favorite has to be this two-toned shawl for one very important reason — it’s reversible! You can switch up the aesthetic simply by wearing this shawl on one side or the other, so you’re basically getting a two-in-one deal. Bonus!

All that being said, it’s no surprise this wrap shawl is one of the most popular pieces on Amazon right now. Over 9,000 reviewers say it’s an essential part of their everyday wardrobe, and it can serve multiple functions throughout the year. You can throw it on as a cardigan of sorts, as an additional layer when it’s chillier out — or use it as a blanket while you’re getting cozy at home. Netflix nights on the couch just got an upgrade!

