Melt Off Makeup and Dirt With This Super-Gentle Oil Cleanser

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you been washing your face with regular face wash your entire life? Let Us put you on to something new and exciting that you may never have considered. There’s a method used primarily by those who adopt Korean skincare routines called double cleansing, and it’s a great way to clean off all the dirt and other impurities from your face without damaging your skin or stripping it dry.

Related: 21 Best Foam Face Washes in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to skincare products, there are so many options to choose from these days—even choosing something as simple as face wash can be overwhelming. While it may be tempting to just grab the cheapest […]

You use an oil-based cleanser or regular oil (essential oils like jojoba oil are a great choice), and then follow up with a foam cleanser for two wash cycles. The difference is night and day, and you’ll notice a difference in just a few days. Your skin will feel much more nourished, less dry, and overall healthier. Plus, you’ll be able to use less moisturizer when your skin is already nice and nourished.

Get the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

One especially great option to use if you’re going to try the oil cleansing method is DHC Deep Cleansing Oil. For just $27, you get a large enough bottle to last you quite some time, and an especially great oil that can help you clear out just about everything from your pores. It dispenses from a pump to keep things sanitary, and it smooths on beautifully on dry skin. All you have to do is use warm water to smooth it in a bit and let it start its cleansing magic. Then rinse with warm water and use your foam cleanser.

Get the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Its water-soluble formula makes it easy to rinse, and it’s rich in vitamins and antioxidants. It works with all skin types, and it keeps your skin looking that much more nourished and healthy after just a few washes. It doesn’t have a strong scent, either, so you don’t have to worry about skin irritants.

Get the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

It’s time to try double cleansing. Seriously. This is the oil you want to do it with, too. So grab yourself a bottle and see what kind of a difference it can make on your skin. You’ll be surprised by how great it actually makes your pores and your face as a whole look. Promise!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us