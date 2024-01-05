Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When we think of our IRL fashion icons, a few celebs come to mind: Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Sofia Richie, Lupita Nyong’o, Zoë Kravitz. These ladies never miss! But we can’t forget about our favorite fictional females, especially Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap! She may be a villain, but her wardrobe was the star of the show. And the one outfit she’s most known for is that iconic black workout set with white trim. Now whenever we see a similar style, we instantly imagine that hilarious hiking scene. This black-and-white combo is ultra-chic, and now you can get the look with this contrast-stitching sweater!

At first glance, this mock-neck pullover seems like a luxury designer piece, thanks to the great quality and gorgeous design. But surprise, surprise — it’s only $37 at Amazon! Upgrade your winter wardrobe with this standout sweater that channels Meredith Blake’s classic style.

Get the Kirundo Mock-Neck Rib-Knit Contrast-Stitching Sweater for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Think of this Kirundo sweater as an elevated basic. We bet you already own a black knit or two, but this style stands out with its special stitching. Sometimes all you need is a detail as simple as white thread to totally transform a garment. And the relaxed-fit feels effortlessly elegant — just look at those fabulous flared sleeves!

If you already own enough black, choose from 11 other colors, some with black trim instead. We have our eyes on the army green, caramel and winter-white. In terms of styling, we suggest pairing the black pullover with white or blue jeans. And if you’re opting for a shade with black stitching, try teaming the sweater with black jeans or leather pants instead.

We have a feeling Meredith Blake would be obsessed with this black-and-white sweater. It looks so much more expensive than it is! Now don’t mind Us, we’re off to house-hunt in Napa!

