Mikayla Nogueira knows her makeup. With over 14 million followers on TikTok, the Massachusetts native is one of the Internet’s most trusted sources when it comes to beauty. So, we were all ears when she came up on our For You Page recommending a drugstore product that acts as a makeup base and powder in one!

“This is the most magical powder I’ve ever used,” the beauty blogger gushed in a recent video. “It’s the Maybelline Super Stay. It’s new, it’s 24 hour-wear Hybrid Powder-Foundation. It feels like there is no powder on my face. It feels like nothing is on my skin! It looks unreal under the eyes! Apparently it’s water-resistant and sweat-proof. It feels like there is no makeup on my face! I love it.”

As a Maybelline partner, Mikayla proudly supports the affordable beauty brand. “Maybelline is the OG of makeup,” she responded to a follower in the comment section. “They know what they’re doing!” I personally swear by Maybelline’s products myself (the award-winning Great Lash mascara is my go-to!).

Get the Maybelline Super Stay Up to 24HR Hybrid Powder-Foundation for just $11 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January, 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Maybelline Super Stay Up to 24HR Hybrid Powder-Foundation is already the no. 1 bestseller in foundation makeup on Amazon! This multi-purpose product provides medium-to-full coverage with a soft matte finish. It’s basically the best of both worlds — a redness reducer without a cakey consistency.

As a two-in-one foundation and powder, this weightless formula blocks sweat, water and makeup transfer. Perfect for people with oily skin who want to eliminate shine! The compact includes a sponge applicator and mirror, so you can easily apply this product on the go. Pro tip from Mikayla: “I used a damp beauty blender because it actually melts the powder into the skin.”

The reviews are in! Shoppers are smitten with the Maybelline Super Stay Powder-Foundation. “I tried new 24 hr powder foundation and it will forever be in my makeup bag,” one customer declared. “The coverage is excellent. Truly doesn’t budge through day or night. I would highly recommend it.” Another reviewer said, “Maybelline New York Super Stay Up to 24HR Hybrid Powder-Foundation provides great coverage and masks any imperfections. It seems to stay in place once applied and is light weight. You can use very, very little and see results. I have sensitive skin and I haven’t had any negative reactions while using this product.”

