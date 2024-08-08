Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Recently, Miley Cyrus posted a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot. The photos show a lineup of beauty products behind her, but what caught our eyes was the lip balm that Cyrus applied while on set. With a bit of detective work, our expert beauty sleuths found that the formula in question is the cult-favorite ITK Nourishing Lip Balm — only $9 at Amazon!
Due to its intensely nourishing ingredients, the newly famous lip balm was already a star before it reached Cyrus’ lips. The formula is packed with shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin E to help soothe dry, cracked lips. The shea butter naturally hydrates the skin and is packed with antioxidants, and the coconut oil and vitamin E add additional moisture. The affordable lip balm comes housed in an easy-to-use tube, which you can apply directly to your pout. Better yet, the lip balm offers a vegan formula and is dermatologist-tested.
Get the ITK Nourishing Lip Balm for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.
Over 1,000 Amazon hoppers have purchased the lip balm this past month.
“I’m a ride or die Aquaphor girly, but I find myself reaching for this over the Aquaphor now,” one wrote. “The thickness is perfect and not sticky. Also love that it’s unscented. It’s the perfect night time mask but also not too thick to where you couldn’t wear it throughout the day. Ordering another for my purse!”
Another called it the “best lip balm.” They also added, “This lip balm is so smooth and has been great for my chapped lips. I even wear it with mascara for a natural glossy makeup look.”
“Obsessed with this lip balm!” a final shopper said. “I use it every day especially when I run it keeps my lips moisturized for soooo long! I can’t live without it.”
The balm is so popular that it’s constantly selling out, but it’s back in stock . . . for now.
Get the ITK Nourishing Lip Balm for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.