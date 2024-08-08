Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Recently, Miley Cyrus posted a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot. The photos show a lineup of beauty products behind her, but what caught our eyes was the lip balm that Cyrus applied while on set. With a bit of detective work, our expert beauty sleuths found that the formula in question is the cult-favorite ITK Nourishing Lip Balm — only $9 at Amazon!

Related: 10 Best Lip Balms for Dry, Cracked Summer Lips Keeping your lips hydrated is an afterthought during the summer. But if you’re not making sure your pout stays moisturized in the heat and sun, it can lead to dry, cracked and burned lips. Add in windburn, and you’ve got painful and irritated lips. That’s why stocking up on lip balms that help beat dry […]

Due to its intensely nourishing ingredients, the newly famous lip balm was already a star before it reached Cyrus’ lips. The formula is packed with shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin E to help soothe dry, cracked lips. The shea butter naturally hydrates the skin and is packed with antioxidants, and the coconut oil and vitamin E add additional moisture. The affordable lip balm comes housed in an easy-to-use tube, which you can apply directly to your pout. Better yet, the lip balm offers a vegan formula and is dermatologist-tested.

Get the ITK Nourishing Lip Balm for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 1,000 Amazon hoppers have purchased the lip balm this past month.

“I’m a ride or die Aquaphor girly, but I find myself reaching for this over the Aquaphor now,” one wrote. “The thickness is perfect and not sticky. Also love that it’s unscented. It’s the perfect night time mask but also not too thick to where you couldn’t wear it throughout the day. Ordering another for my purse!”

Another called it the “best lip balm.” They also added, “This lip balm is so smooth and has been great for my chapped lips. I even wear it with mascara for a natural glossy makeup look.”

“Obsessed with this lip balm!” a final shopper said. “I use it every day especially when I run it keeps my lips moisturized for soooo long! I can’t live without it.”

The balm is so popular that it’s constantly selling out, but it’s back in stock . . . for now.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the ITK Nourishing Lip Balm for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Tate McRae Loves Using This $8 Lip Balm in Her Everyday Skincare Routine Tate McRae is unstoppable as a singer, dancer and more. Anyone who knows her can sing all of her songs and tries to recreate her dance breakdowns. If you’re like her, you might be looking to step up your skincare routine by using lip products to send “kisses to your exes.” Don’t worry, Tate. We […]