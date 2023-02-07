Try Miranda Kerr’s Glowy Facial Oil for Just $26

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If anyone knows skincare, it’s going to be a supermodel. But Miranda Kerr takes things a step further. She’s a beauty mogul, having seamlessly slid into the skincare space with ease and success. Anything she puts out, we know we want a piece!

We’re currently inspired by one of her favorite morning skincare routines for calming and sculpting a puffy face. She revealed her go-to products, and now we’re going to link you right to our top affordable pick. It could help awaken and light up skin from within in the daytime or help set you up for some serious beauty sleep at night!

Get the Kora Organics Noni Glow Plumping Face Oil starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kerr shared some of her best skincare secrets with Vogue in 2022, specifically shouting out Kora Organics — she’s the founder and CEO! “Sometimes when I feel a bit puffy,” she said, “I also love to do a gua sha facial massage in the morning. It helps stimulate circulation, reduce puffiness and naturally lift and sculpt my face. I use the heart-shaped Rose Quartz Heart Facial Sculptor from Kora Organics to help massage the Noni Glow Face Oil into my skin.”

The beautiful gua sha tool she mentioned is also available on Amazon, but we wanted to concentrate on the face oil specifically, as it starts at just $26 and can totally be used with other tools too, or even just your fingers!

This luxurious oil may nourish, smooth and illuminate your complexion while seriously replenishing elasticity and giving your skin its bounce back. It features gorgeous organic ingredients, with its star being noni extract. Noni is a superfruit known for its rejuvenating properties and gives this oil its name. You’ll also find ingredients like rosehip oil to prevent inflammation and sea buckthorn oil to soothe irritation!

This facial oil comes in a sustainable glass bottle, and, as with all of Kora Organics’ products, it’s cruelty-free, vegan and free or artificial fragrances and colors. It also comes in two sizes! To use, just rub three to five drops between your palms and gently press your hands into your skin. Try Kerr’s face-sculpting massage too!

