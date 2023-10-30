Transform Photos Into Personal Stories With Mixbook Studio

Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Well, we have thousands of photos on our phone, but we hardly have any printed out! We rarely get to reminisce over our past when it’s trapped in our camera roll! Preserving your pictures in physical form keeps the memories alive for the future. And that’s where Mixbook comes in! Save your snaps with the no. 1 rated site for photo books.

And now, Mixbook has launched a slew of game-changing features thanks to Mixbook Studio, which serves as its suite of creative storytelling tools. If you’ve been struggling to keep up with an exciting camera roll now that events and vacations are back in full-swing, they have made it easier than ever to organize everything!

Enjoy up to 50% off + free shipping on photo books from $59+ at Mixbook!

Now, if you’re an experienced Mixbook user (or a beginner), these new upgrades will excite you. They’re focused on improving three key areas of story creation. It all starts with initial photo organization and suggested themes in the iOS app, and is then followed by a suite of new design tools, layouts and AI-powered recommendations in Mixbook Studio. Yes, we’re talking AI here! By incorporating advanced machine learning technology, Mixbook Studio will empower creativity in users, allowing them to share their stories in an authentic fashion.

Not entirely sure how AI and these new tools will help you curate the perfect gift or keepsake? Allow Us to explain! In an effort to save time and energy, Mixbook will now allow users to test drive the photos via mobile web with hundreds of themes in an instant (see an example of the Theme Explorer below). If you change your mind during the design process, you can switch themes effortlessly — and not risk losing previous decisions! There are plenty of ways to personalize your product, including filters, stickers and more — making this a fun interactive process for the whole family!

From there, the AI technology will do a lot of the heavy lifting — providing you with expert analysis, considering factors including image size, quality, composition and more — and then proceeding to compile all of your photos into a cohesive story for your observation. This story will showcase how photos look in different covers, layouts and orientations, so you will be well-informed to make a final decision regarding design. And as noted, if you’re not satisfied with a detail, it’s easier than ever to change it up! Plus, the photo tools are specifically geared toward two-page spread, so making edits to the layout is a breeze. They really thought of everything!

If you’re not much of a wordsmith, Mixbook’s caption generating feature — being released soon! — will be a complete game-changer. By analyzing the content you insert into the tool, it will suggest written captions based on the imagery. Even if you selected a wedding theme for your baby book, for example, this tool has the power to comprehend the photo book’s content as a baby book and provide appropriate captions tailored to your pics, not the theme. It’s a handy way to bring in an even more personalized touch — without any of the heavy lifting.

Curious about these features? See more information here!

As you’re now likely more familiar with how to use Mixbook, here’s a timely reminder: The holidays are right around the corner, so now is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on shopping! A photo book is such a thoughtful gift for loved ones. Whether you’re sharing your favorite family photos from a reunion over the summer or highlights from a girl’s trip to Tulum, this personalized present will please anyone on your list. And for the person who has everything already, this photo book will be a priceless treasure worth more than any expensive object.

Other occasions that are fitting for a photo book? In alphabetical order: anniversaries, bachelorette parties, baby showers, birthdays, engagements, graduations, retirement, seasonal celebrations, vacation, weddings and years in review. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

Make your memories last a lifetime with these custom photo books from Mixbook, and utilize Mixbook Studio’s new photo tools to enhance your album. Not sure a photo book suits your style? You can still create the perfect personalized present in the form of a card or calendar!

