Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret we love shopping for fashion at Amazon. Trendy styles at affordable prices? Yes, please! But sometimes we like to step up our game by spending a little extra on luxury pieces from The Drop, Amazon’s exclusive line of curated collections from top influencers.

If you want the designer look without the designer budget, then you’ll love these chic pieces from The Drop. High quality, low cost. We rounded up our favorite fall finds below, from cozy sweaters to classic jackets! Dress to impress in these everyday essentials that won’t break the bank. Most of these clothes are available in multiple colors, sizes XX-Small to 5X.

The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan Cardigans are trending for fall, so stay cozy in this chunky knit sweater. You can throw it over your shoulders with a tucked-in tee for a coastal-chic look. $55.00 See It!

The Drop Women's Jack Vegan Leather Straight Leg Vegan leather pants are our holy grail in fall and winter! Take this sleek style from a business meeting to a birthday party. $60.00 See It!

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt Slip skirts are also in style this season! Team this silky midi with a bodysuit or sweater. $50.00 See It!

The Drop Women's Ibita Ankle Boot Did we just find the perfect pair of black ankle boots? Yes, yes we did. $70.00 See It!

The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Ribbed Sweater Lavender is a hit this fall, so add a pop of pastel to your wardrobe with this cozy crewneck. Comfy enough for staying in, chic enough for going out. Was $45 On Sale: $40 You Save 11% See It!

The Drop Women's Bernadette Cropped Sweater Pant Match the lavender sweater above with these cozy cropped sweater pants! The set is an easy way to look polished while still keeping comfortable. Was $45 On Sale: $40 You Save 11% See It!

The Drop Women's Cameron Ribbed Sweetheart Sweater Dress This form-fitting sweater dress hugs your curves in all the right places. Plus, it’s currently on sale for 58% off! Was $60 On Sale: $25 You Save 58% See It!

The Drop Women's Grayson Super Soft Drop Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater Winter white is such a lovely look. Embrace the aesthetic with this soft turtleneck sweater! Was $55 On Sale: $49 You Save 11% See It!

The Drop Women's Fernanda Bell Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress Brown is one of our favorite colors for fall 2023. You can dress this ribbed sweater dress up or down! $60.00 See It!

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag Red is also red-hot this fall! So, paint the town red with this no. 1 bestselling handbag. $40.00 See It!

The Drop Women's Heather Faux Leather Moto Jacket You can never go wrong with a faux-leather moto jacket! It’s a classic piece you’ll take from season to season. $80.00 See It!

The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat Freshen up your fall wardrobe with this bestselling trench coat! This timeless piece will keep you stylish in rain or shine. $100.00 See It!

The Drop Women's Rochelle Bucket Bag This bucket bag looks like a designer piece! It’s the perfect everyday purse. $40.00 See It!

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer Looking for a longer blazer that will cover your hips? This layering piece from The Drop is sharp and suitable. $75.00 See It!

The Drop Women's Anouk Faux Leather Blazer Reviewers rave about this faux-leather blazer! It’s totally on trend for fall. $80.00 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Add Color to Your Wardrobe With 15 of the Best Red Fashion Staples Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I’ve been on a mission to introduce more color into my wardrobe. After consistently wearing only black for years (what? It’s the unofficial uniform of New York) it was time for a revamp. I wanted my clothing to reflect […]

Related: 15 Bestselling Amazon Dresses to Slay Your Fall Fashion Game Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fashion fact: Dresses are a hit, no matter the season. Preppy dresses with plaid prints and tweed fabric are fan-favorites for fall, but if you’re not into checkered patterns, you can snag a little black dress and layer […]

Related: 9 Fall Fashion Staples to Suit Every Price Point at Nordstrom Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Take a look at your calendar this autumn. If you’re anything like Us, it’s probably jam-packed. Weddings, outdoor adventures and costume parties only scratch the surface of the fun fall ushers in each September. Since most of Us […]