15 Chic Staples From The Drop That Will Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe Without Breaking the Bank

By
The Drop fashion
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret we love shopping for fashion at Amazon. Trendy styles at affordable prices? Yes, please! But sometimes we like to step up our game by spending a little extra on luxury pieces from The Drop, Amazon’s exclusive line of curated collections from top influencers.

If you want the designer look without the designer budget, then you’ll love these chic pieces from The Drop. High quality, low cost. We rounded up our favorite fall finds below, from cozy sweaters to classic jackets! Dress to impress in these everyday essentials that won’t break the bank. Most of these clothes are available in multiple colors, sizes XX-Small to 5X.

The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan

The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan, Heather Mushroom, XS
The Drop
Cardigans are trending for fall, so stay cozy in this chunky knit sweater. You can throw it over your shoulders with a tucked-in tee for a coastal-chic look.
$55.00
See It!

The Drop Women's Jack Vegan Leather Straight Leg

The Drop Women's Jack Vegan Leather Straight Leg, Black, 26
The Drop
Vegan leather pants are our holy grail in fall and winter! Take this sleek style from a business meeting to a birthday party.
$60.00
See It!

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt, Trek Green, M
The Drop
Slip skirts are also in style this season! Team this silky midi with a bodysuit or sweater.
$50.00
See It!

The Drop Women's Ibita Ankle Boot

The Drop Women's Ibita Ankle Boot, Black, 9 B US
The Drop
Did we just find the perfect pair of black ankle boots? Yes, yes we did.
$70.00
See It!

The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Ribbed Sweater

The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater, Dusty Purple, M
The Drop
Lavender is a hit this fall, so add a pop of pastel to your wardrobe with this cozy crewneck. Comfy enough for staying in, chic enough for going out.
Was $45On Sale: $40You Save 11%
See It!

The Drop Women's Bernadette Cropped Sweater Pant

The Drop Women's Bernadette Pull-on Loose-fit Cropped Sweater Pant, Dusty Purple, M
The Drop
Match the lavender sweater above with these cozy cropped sweater pants! The set is an easy way to look polished while still keeping comfortable.
Was $45On Sale: $40You Save 11%
See It!

The Drop Women's Cameron Ribbed Sweetheart Sweater Dress

The Drop Women's Cameron Ribbed Sweetheart Neckline Midi Sweater Dress, Black, M
The Drop
This form-fitting sweater dress hugs your curves in all the right places. Plus, it’s currently on sale for 58% off!
Was $60On Sale: $25You Save 58%
See It!

The Drop Women's Grayson Super Soft Drop Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

The Drop Women's Grayson Super Soft Drop Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater, Whisper White, M
The Drop
Winter white is such a lovely look. Embrace the aesthetic with this soft turtleneck sweater!
Was $55On Sale: $49You Save 11%
See It!

The Drop Women's Fernanda Bell Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress

The Drop Women's Fernanda Bell Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress Coffee Bean, XXS
The Drop
Brown is one of our favorite colors for fall 2023. You can dress this ribbed sweater dress up or down!
$60.00
See It!

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag, Red, One Size
The Drop
Red is also red-hot this fall! So, paint the town red with this no. 1 bestselling handbag.
$40.00
See It!

The Drop Women's Heather Faux Leather Moto Jacket

The Drop Women's Heather Faux Leather Moto Jacket, Black, L
The Drop
You can never go wrong with a faux-leather moto jacket! It’s a classic piece you’ll take from season to season.
$80.00
See It!

The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat

The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat, Hummus, M
The Drop
Freshen up your fall wardrobe with this bestselling trench coat! This timeless piece will keep you stylish in rain or shine.
$100.00
See It!

The Drop Women's Rochelle Bucket Bag

The Drop Women's Rochelle Bucket Bag, Black, one size
The Drop
This bucket bag looks like a designer piece! It’s the perfect everyday purse.
$40.00
See It!

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer Blazer, -Black, M
The Drop
Looking for a longer blazer that will cover your hips? This layering piece from The Drop is sharp and suitable.
$75.00
See It!

The Drop Women's Anouk Faux Leather Blazer

The Drop Women's Anouk Blazer, Black, M
The Drop
Reviewers rave about this faux-leather blazer! It’s totally on trend for fall.
$80.00
See It!

