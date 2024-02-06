Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We have this constant dilemma when it comes to fashion — do we blend in with the crowd or stand out with a statement piece? We’re all about individual style, but it can be intimidating to rock a bold look rather than just sticking with a basic ‘fit. Turns out, you don’t need to go big or go home! With this mixed-material coat from Amazon, you can put your own spin on the popular puffer and earn all the compliments.

Bonus: this hooded Sherpa jacket is currently on sale for only $42, which is 40% off the original price. Such a steal! If you ask Us, this cozy-chic coat looks designer. And according to shoppers, it’s even better in person! Keep scrolling to score this stylish puffer from Amazon.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Sherpa Puffer Jacket for just $42 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Essentials Women’s Sherpa Puffer Jacket is surprisingly affordable, surprisingly warm and surprisingly high-quality. Made with both Sherpa fleece and taffeta, this fully lined coat delivers insulation and style at the same time. The combination of the two different fabrics together just elevates the look, giving this jacket snuggly shine.

Featuring front zipper closure, deep front pockets, a hood with an adjustable cord and a toggle hem, this puffer is functional and fashionable. And there are six gorgeous shades to choose from: white, black, camel, green, hot pink and blush pink. Channel Barbiecore with pink or go with winter-white instead!

Clothing deals occasionally give Us cause for concern – is there something wrong with the item to explain the sudden price drop in its peak season? Not with this coat! It’s just our lucky day. Case in point: the glowing reviews from customers. “This jacket is perfect!” one shopper gushed. “It’s been extremely cold in the Midwest and keep me warm. Love it has a hood. Very stylish with the details.” Another reviewer agreed, raving, “This coat is so cute and so cozy. Everyone asks me about it. And the little details make it even better: elastic around the wrists, chest zipped pocket, deep pockets plus the hood. 100% recommend!”

Ditch your plain parka and upgrade your outerwear with this stunning Sherpa puffer, on sale now at Amazon!

