If you find yourself yearning for the cozy embrace of a snug sweatshirt or pullover as if it were a comforting blanket, I completely relate. I’m constantly seeking out the softest materials to envelop myself in for that cozy fireside bliss, even if there’s no actual fireside in sight. Currently, I’m cozied up in my favorite fleece-lined hoodie from J.Crew — it’s perfectly cropped and adds a stylish touch to my comfy attire.

To help navigate through the dreary winter months, I’ve curated a roundup of my favorite pullovers that will see you through this endless gray season and beyond. Happy shopping!

1. Editor’s Pick: You guessed it! My favorite is a fleece-lined hoodie from J.Crew for a cropped, stylish look.

2. Highly Recommended: I’ve always been impressed by the luxurious feel of Vuori’s fleece-lined hoodies, and chances are, you’ll feel the same way too!

3. Artfully Made: With its abstract heart pattern, this pullover offers a laid-back nod to romance, ideal for everyday wear.

4. Sharp Shooter: Detailed with three nautical buttons on each sleeve, this bestselling turtleneck pullover combines style with warmth, making it perfect for those chilly nights.

5. I Heart You: Skip the logo and add this simple V-neck sweatshirt with a tiny heart placed above your own for some Valentine’s inspiration.

6. Truth Teller: Need to prove a point to your siblings? Or maybe you just want to proudly wear the “Favorite Daughter” label because, well, you are! Either way, this sweatshirt has got you covered — literally and figuratively.

7. Hand Warmer: Slide your hands into these cozy pockets for an extra dose of warmth in this traditional hoodie.

8. So Refined: Elevate your style with undeniable sophistication in this cinched waist pullover in chic gray.

9. London Boy: Make a bold statement in this larger-than-life hoodie with a choice of seven hues.

10. Best Bargain: Score this zip-up hoodie for just $16.99 and enjoy all the comforts of home!

11. Effortlessly Chic: Achieve a casual yet put-together vibe with an oversized turtleneck pullover that exudes ease and style.

12. Trendy: lululemon’s iconic scuba-neck half zip is a must-have for wrapping yourself in warmth and enjoying cozy vibes.

13. Linear Approach: Grab this striped oversized turtleneck in classic black and white or navy and white for a stylish nod to nautical fashion

14. Crop Top: Add this sleek mini crew sweatshirt to your post-workout routine and show off the waist you’ve been sculpting since January 1.

15. Vintage Feels: Lover of ripped jeans and all things casual? Snag this raw-seamed slouchy sweatshirt.

16. Classic, Indeed: Perhaps you’re simply looking for a timeless oversized sweatshirt designed to keep you cozy and comfortable, even allowing you to go braless if you wish. Look no further – this is the perfect choice for you!

17. ’80s Child: Channel your love for the ’80s with this 1984 collegiate pullover, crafted from slightly brushed material that will make you feel hopelessly vintage.

