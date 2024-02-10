Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you regularly scroll through TikTok, you have probably come across the mob wife aesthetic. 2024’s hottest beauty and fashion trend is a welcome change to the minimalist clean girl aesthetic that ruled much of 2023. Say so long to the no-makeup makeup looks, it’s time to fully embrace maximalism with intense smokey eyes, bright red lips and glimmering skin.
Below, we give you a rundown of the key features of mob wife makeup, plus foolproof products to help you master the look in minutes.
Sultry Smokey Eyes
Create a sexy, piercing look by playing up your eye makeup with an intense smokey eye. Dua Lipa is famous for this look. Stick with deep neutrals like blacks and browns to carve out your eye. Don’t be afraid to really blend and smudge it out, the more lived in the better. For an even bolder look, finish with a thick eyeliner wing (à la Amy Winehouse) and apply a volumzing mascara or false lashes.
- Colourpop Stone Cold Fox Eyeshadow Palette — just $35!
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Sultry Mini Eyeshadow Palette — just $29!
- Rimmel London Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Pencil Eyeliner — just $4!
- Kaja Wink Stamp Eyeliner Pen — just $29!
- E.l.f. Expert Liquid Eyeliner — just $5!
- Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Mascara — just $29!
- Veleasha Lashes 5D Faux Mink Lashes — just $7!
Make Your Cheeks Pop
There are multiple ways to pump up the drama without going totally overboard when rocking the mob wife aesthetic. When it comes to your cheeks, start by carving out the hollows with a cream bronzer to get that supermodel look. Then, layer on a moody blush (an orange or red shade, like Victoria Monet wore to the Grammys, is perfect) before dabbing on highlighter for a va-va-voom effect
- Physician’s Formula Butter Glow Liquid Bronzer — was $17, now just $13!
- Laura Gellar New York Italian Marble Bronzer Stick — just $27!
- Nudestix Nudies Matte All Over Face Blush — just $35!
- Gucci Luminous Matte Beauty Blush — just $50!
- Iconic London Illuminator Liquid Highlighter — just $40!
Fiery Bold Lips
You may be thinking that the eyes are the main attraction in the mob wife aesthetic, but in reality it’s all about the lips. The signature color of this trend is red (which Taylor Swift dons all the time), and you can wear any hue that falls into the fiery category from scarlet and maroon alllll the way to burgundy. Don’t forget to line your lips with a similarly-colored lip liner to extend the wear and really draw the attention to your pout!
- Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Mark of a Kiss — just $35!
- Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lip Color in Red-Hot — was $13, now just $9!
- E.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets — just $9!
- NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Lip Liner Pencil in Red — just $5!
- Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Niehls — just $24!