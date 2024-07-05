Your account
21 Modest Swimsuits for Days When You Want to Rock More Conservative Styles

By
Modest Swimsuits
Photo by Westend61/Getty Images

If you ask Us, every body is a beach body! Whether you like rocking teeny weeny bikinis or opt for more conservative styles, they all make Us look and feel our best. Shoppers who prefer modest swimsuits like high-waist bikinis, tankinis, and multi-piece bathing suits have hit Amazon with fury. Searches for modest swimsuits are so popular that they topped the e-tailer’s Trending Products page!

If you’re on the hunt for modest swimsuit styles, we’ve rounded up 21 conservative swimsuit styles, ranging from chic swim dresses to multi-piece options that leave minimal skin exposed. Check out our top picks ahead!

Modest Swim Dresses

Aidonger One-Piece Swim Dress
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This colorful swim dress is such a hit with shoppers that it was purchased more than 1,000 times in the past month. Along with concealing the hips and most of the bottom, this dress offers belly-slimming control!

Modest Multi-Piece Swimsuits

Awibmk Four-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Do you feel your best when showing minimal skin? This four-piece swimsuit set will keep you covered while you go for a splash!

Modest High-Waist Swimsuits

SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: High-waist swimsuits are great for shoppers who want to show a little skin while still erring on the side of modesty. This two-piece has cute ruffle sleeves and a high waist bottom design to conceal the stomach!

