If you ask Us, every body is a beach body! Whether you like rocking teeny weeny bikinis or opt for more conservative styles, they all make Us look and feel our best. Shoppers who prefer modest swimsuits like high-waist bikinis, tankinis, and multi-piece bathing suits have hit Amazon with fury. Searches for modest swimsuits are so popular that they topped the e-tailer’s Trending Products page!
If you’re on the hunt for modest swimsuit styles, we’ve rounded up 21 conservative swimsuit styles, ranging from chic swim dresses to multi-piece options that leave minimal skin exposed. Check out our top picks ahead!
Modest Swim Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: This colorful swim dress is such a hit with shoppers that it was purchased more than 1,000 times in the past month. Along with concealing the hips and most of the bottom, this dress offers belly-slimming control!
- Aleumdr Ribbed Swim Dress — just $32!
- UniqueBella Rash Guard Swim Shirt — was $40, now just $37!
- Crz Yoga Swim Dress — just $45!
- Ekouaer Swim Dress — just $39!
- Viottiset Ruffle-Sleeve Swimdress — just $34!
- Grace Karin Swim Dress — just $32!
Modest Multi-Piece Swimsuits
Our Absolute Favorite: Do you feel your best when showing minimal skin? This four-piece swimsuit set will keep you covered while you go for a splash!
- Grace Karin Three-Piece Rash Guard — was $50, now just $34!
- B2prity Tankini Swimsuit — just $39!
- Pink Queen Tummy Control Two-Piece Tankini — just $36!
- Awibmk Full-Coverage Swimsuit — just $49!
- Bonneuitbebe Two-Piece Rash Guard — just $34!
- Aleumdr Two-Piece Tankini — just $38!
Modest High-Waist Swimsuits
Our Absolute Favorite: High-waist swimsuits are great for shoppers who want to show a little skin while still erring on the side of modesty. This two-piece has cute ruffle sleeves and a high waist bottom design to conceal the stomach!
- Ai’mage Tummy Control Swimsuit — was $35, now just $30!
- Bmjl Sporty High-Waist Bikini — just $35!
- Cupshe Two-Piece Swimsuit — just $35!
- Rxrxcoco Shirred Bandeau Bikini — just $32!
- Tempt Me Two-Piece High-Waist Bikini — just $33!
- Bmjl Ruffle Sleeve Bikini Set — just $36!