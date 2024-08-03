Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
There’s this notion in the beauty world that looking flawless naturally comes at a price. Well, Morphe is busting that myth with its two newly launched products. This new blush and sundrops duo will allow you to achieve a naturally sunlit, dewy look — and they’re both under $20.
Earlier this month, Morphe dropped its two latest launches, the Hot Shot Sun Drops and Hot Shot Blush Drops. They arrived at the perfect time; naturally radiant, sun-kissed makeup looks are more popular than ever. With stars like Hailey Bieber leading the trend’s charge, just the hashtag dewy makeup alone currently has over 28.4k posts on TikTok. Because, I mean, who doesn’t want to look like they woke up looking naturally radiant?
The two products can be bought separately, easy to add into your already-existing makeup routine, or together to create that flawless, sun-kissed summer look. They have similar skin-healthy formulas that seamlessly blend together and are buildable. Sound like something you need in your makeup bag? Read on for more!
Morphe Hot Shot Sun Drops
These sundrops have everything a makeup lover could want in bronzing drops. They give you a touch of sun-kissed skin without the harmful effects of UV rays. On top of coming in several shades for many skin types, the formula is buildable, which means you can customize the level of sun tan you want to bring to your skin. Though it has a waterweight formula, this product is still jam-packed with skin-healthy ingredients like Morphe’s advanced moisture complex, algae-based complex, niacinamide and glycerin, which gives your skin a solid dose of moisture and antioxidants. And if that weren’t enough, it’s also infused with microfine pearls, which help to cover imperfections and create a naturally luminous finish on the skin.
Morphe Hot Shot Blush Drops
The blush drops have the same skin-nourishing formula but bring a pop of color to your cheeks. They’re also infused with the advanced moisture complex, algae-based complex, niacinamide and glycerin, which, when used with the sun drops, creates double the moisture. They’re also just as buildable, which means you can dial up the color or tone it down. This product comes in five different shades, ranging from fuschia pink to rosy beige, that can also be mixed together as well.