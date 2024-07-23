Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sienna Miller is just like the rest of Us. Not only is she taking skincare and makeup advice from Gen Z, she also needs tinted skincare to give her skin a vacation-worthy, sun-kissed glow.

In an “inside my beauty bag” video with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the British actress revealed a couple of her favorite beauty products, including this French retinol moisturizer and the Glow Recipe Niacinamide Hue Drops Face Serum, which she uses for a “slightly bronzed glow.” She was introduced to it after her 11-year-old daughter did her makeup, which looked “pretty impressive.”

“So I now listen to my 11-year-old about what I should buy and she told me to get this Glow Recipe,” she said. “I think it’s very trendy.”

Get the Glow Recipe Niacinamide Hue Drops Face Serum for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

These hue drops mix the brand’s viral hydrating and glowy skin-inducing Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops with a bronze tint that makes it look like you just came back from vacation. It’s sheer enough to match a wide variety of skin tones and is a buildable formula so you can reach your desired level of tan radiance. But it still has the dew drops’ skin-healthy and hydrating formula, with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and watermelon.

A newer product on the skincare-meets-makeup scene, it’s starting to gain attention from both TikTok and shoppers too. In fact, over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have bought a bottle in the last month, a few of them leaving five-star ratings too.

“It’s the perfect bronze for my light skin tone,” one reviewer said. “It looks dark when you first see it, but it’s the perfect shade that looks like I had a touch of sun.”

A trip to the tropics for that post-vacation tan isn’t always easy to fit in the budget, but coming in at just $35 on Amazon, these Sienna Miller-approved tinted hue drops are. And considering the fact that a little bit of “goes a very long way,” according to this shopper, it could end up “lasting years.”

Explore more from Glow Recipe here and face serums here!

