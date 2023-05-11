Last Chance! 10 Mother’s Day Gifts With 1-Day Shipping

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, delivery times are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 14, which means time is almost up to shop! We all have our last-minute shopping moments (maybe more often than we’d like to admit…), but that’s okay. When we have fantastic one-day shipping gift options on our side, no one ever has to know. Procrastination? Never heard of it!

Below, you can check out 10 Mother’s Day gift ideas with one-day shipping options. There are flower delivery options and Amazon Prime picks. Let’s do this!

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag

Snacks for a road trip, pens and paperclips for work, vitamins and supplements for long days out, her phone at the beach — we’re just naming things your mom could potentially keep in this reusable, leakproof pouch. The silicone is even safe for microwaves, freezers and dishwashers. A great gift if she’s trying to eliminate waste!

Get the Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Bouqs Co. Wild About U Bouquet

This bouquet caught our eye because it’s not only filled with colorful, fresh blooms, but it also comes with a succulent she can plant and keep even after the flowers are gone. You can also upgrade to the Deluxe or Grand versions, and choose your vase!

Get the Wild About U bouquet starting at just $59 at The Bouqs Co.!

Poliviar Electric Gooseneck Kettle

If she’s still using a screaming kettle on the stove — one that’s probably very annoying to clean — it’s time to upgrade her morning coffee or tea game. This electric kettle has a chic look and can boil water with just the press of a button. It has a “keep warm” setting too!

Get the Poliviar Electric Gooseneck Kettle (originally $120) for just $99.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum

If she wants to elevate her skincare routine but isn’t sure where to start, you can’t go wrong with a La Roche-Posay serum. This pick is hydrating, restorative and soothing, sure to give her skin a renewed radiance and youthful bounce!

Get the La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

1-800-Flowers.com Mother’s Embrace Bouquet

This pretty pink bouquet, filled with roses, lilies, carnations and more, is inspired by the Victorian era, giving it a beautiful look. This bouquet can get to you by the next day, but if you order by a certain time, it might even be available for same-day delivery!

Get the Mother’s Embrace bouquet starting at just $50 at 1-800-Flowers.com!

Burst Water Flosser

This gorgeous water flosser is such a fun gift for Mother’s Day. If she doesn’t want chocolates because they’re too sugary, this is the type of gift she’ll probably adore. Your purchase comes with the flosser, which is so easy to use, plus three different tips. Get 80 days of battery life on a single charge!

Get the Burst Water Flosser for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

There’s a reason this water bottle is so popular right now. It has a built-in straw and carry loop, it doesn’t leak, it has double-wall insulation and it’s BPA-free — what more could we ask for? She’ll love this find for keeping her drinks ice-cold even in the heat!

Get the Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle (originally $33) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Glimmerst Personalized Initial Bracelet

This 18K gold-plated bracelet comes in 26 variations — one for each letter of the alphabet so you can choose your mom’s initial. We love this bracelet because it’s not only timeless and versatile but it also comes in a velvet bag, so it’s ready for gifting. A great pick for if you have a lower budget too!

Get the Glimmerst Personalized Initial Bracelet for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

FTD Fiesta Bouquet

If your mom loves bright and bold colors, this bouquet, which is a Mother’s Day favorite, is the way to go. You have size and vase options, and even a nice sale price for each and every option. Order ASAP so it arrives in time!

Get the Fiesta Bouquet starting at just $57 at FTD!

Marvue Digital Picture Frame

This digital picture frame is a must for a sentimental mom. It can display photos and videos, and it can be mounted or stood up. It has a touch screen too. You can even sit with your mom and pick out photos and videos together!

Get the Marvue Digital Picture Frame (originally $100) for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

