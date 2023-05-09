15 Easy Mother’s Day Gifts for $20 or Less

Cancel OK
Getting down to the wire! Mother’s Day is just a few short days away, and if you’re stressing about what to buy your nearest and dearest, we have you covered. In fact, we decided to take an affordable approach to make your shopping experience that much easier!

All of the $20-and-under gift ideas we discovered are excellent on their own — but they can also be combined to create your own customized Mother’s Day gift basket! From self-care essentials to useful products, we’re confident you’ll find something the mom you’re shopping for will absolutely adore.

This Facial Mask Set

Patchology Perfect Weekend FlashMasque® 5-Minute Facial Sheet Mask Set
Patchology Perfect Weekend FlashMasque® 5-Minute Facial Sheet Mask Set Nordstrom

Hydrate, brighten and soothe the skin with this trio of face masks which can be used together or separately for the ultimate at-home facial experience!

$20.00
See it!

This Rich Hand Cream

Nécessaire The Hand Cream
Nécessaire The Hand Cream Nordstrom

Nearly 700 shoppers praise this hand cream for its expert moisturizing abilities and ultra-fast absorption. Not only is it great for hydrating dry hands, it can also keep them looking more youthful!

$20.00
See it!

These Extra Cozy Socks

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Socks
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Socks Nordstrom

Who doesn’t love wearing super soft socks like these? They keep feet nice and toasty, plus are great to use in conjunction with foot creams to help make them softer.

$15.00
See it!

This Calming Votive Candle 

NEST New York Lime Zest & Matcha Candle
NEST New York Lime Zest & Matcha Candle Nordstrom

The unique lime and matcha fragrance can brighten up any space. The candle scent is perfect for spring and summer!

$18.00
See it!

These Extra Sparkly Studs

Nordstrom Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
Nordstrom Precious Metal Plated Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Nordstrom

If the mom you’re shopping for lives for sparkle, it doesn’t get much better than these stud earrings!

Originally $48On Sale: $19You Save 60%
See it!

This Sleek Pill Organizer 

PORT AND POLISH Pill Box
PORT AND POLISH Pill Box Nordstrom

No need to open up different prescription bottles when you have this gorgeous pill box ready to go!

$20.00
See it!

This Elaborate Pop-Up Card

POPGIFTU Mothers Day 3D Pop-Up Greeting Card
POPGIFTU Mothers Day 3D Pop-Up Greeting Card Amazon

We’ve truly never seen a card quite like this one! We adore the floral motif which resembles a bouquet, but will last far longer for obvious reasons.

$11.00
See it!

This LOL-Worthy Wine Glass

Wittsy Glassware and Gifts Mom:Queen Wine Glass
Wittsy Glassware and Gifts Mom/Queen Wine Glass Amazon

All of our moms are queens in their own right, and they will feel like royalty sipping their drink of choice out of this glass!

$18.00
See it!

This Personalized Tote

OPDesign Personalized Initial Canvas Beach Bag
OPDesign Personalized Initial Canvas Beach Bag Amazon

The timing for a gift like this one couldn’t be better with summertime right on the horizon!

Originally $30On Sale: $20You Save 33%
See it!

This Matching Bracelet Set

Desimtion Mother's Day Matching Bracelet Set
Desimtion Mother’s Day Matching Bracelet Set Amazon

A wearable reminder of the bond mothers and daughters share! This bracelet set is a simple-yet-sentimental gift, and you can purchase it in several different forms to suit the size of your family.

Starting at $12.00
See it!

This Calming Tea Sampler

Tea Forte Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea Sampler
Tea Forte Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea Sampler Amazon

Featuring five different tea blends, this gift box lets you experience relaxing and soothing favors at an unbeatable price!

$17.00
See it!

This Fun Cocktail Mixer Kit

Craftmix Cocktail Mixers Variety Pack
Craftmix Cocktail Mixers Variety Pack Amazon

Each of these flavor packets are low-calorie powdered mixers which you can easily make delicious cocktails with. All that’s missing is the booze!

$15.00
See it!

This Skin-Soothing Set

Burt's Bees Classics Set
Burt’s Bees Classics Set Amazon

This mini-set contains Burt’s Bees’ all-time bestselling products that help soothe skin!

Originally $25On Sale: $20You Save 20%
See it!

These Soothing Shower Tablets 

Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Pack
Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Pack Amazon

Turn your shower into a spa with these tablets which release calming aromatherapy steam!

Originally $25On Sale: $17You Save 32%
See it!

This Super Sweet Cutting Board 

Pandasch Bamboo Cutting Board
Pandasch Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon

This one’s for the mom who absolutely adores chef-ing it up in the kitchen! After all, mom’s home-cooked meals are best!

Originally $17On Sale: $12You Save 29%
See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!