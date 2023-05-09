15 Easy Mother’s Day Gifts for $20 or Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting down to the wire! Mother’s Day is just a few short days away, and if you’re stressing about what to buy your nearest and dearest, we have you covered. In fact, we decided to take an affordable approach to make your shopping experience that much easier!

All of the $20-and-under gift ideas we discovered are excellent on their own — but they can also be combined to create your own customized Mother’s Day gift basket! From self-care essentials to useful products, we’re confident you’ll find something the mom you’re shopping for will absolutely adore.

This Facial Mask Set

Hydrate, brighten and soothe the skin with this trio of face masks which can be used together or separately for the ultimate at-home facial experience!

$20.00 See it!

This Rich Hand Cream

Nearly 700 shoppers praise this hand cream for its expert moisturizing abilities and ultra-fast absorption. Not only is it great for hydrating dry hands, it can also keep them looking more youthful!

$20.00 See it!

These Extra Cozy Socks

Who doesn’t love wearing super soft socks like these? They keep feet nice and toasty, plus are great to use in conjunction with foot creams to help make them softer.

$15.00 See it!

This Calming Votive Candle

The unique lime and matcha fragrance can brighten up any space. The candle scent is perfect for spring and summer!

$18.00 See it!

These Extra Sparkly Studs

If the mom you’re shopping for lives for sparkle, it doesn’t get much better than these stud earrings!

Originally $48 On Sale: $19 You Save 60% See it!

This Sleek Pill Organizer

No need to open up different prescription bottles when you have this gorgeous pill box ready to go!

$20.00 See it!

This Elaborate Pop-Up Card

We’ve truly never seen a card quite like this one! We adore the floral motif which resembles a bouquet, but will last far longer for obvious reasons.

$11.00 See it!

This LOL-Worthy Wine Glass

All of our moms are queens in their own right, and they will feel like royalty sipping their drink of choice out of this glass!

$18.00 See it!

This Personalized Tote

The timing for a gift like this one couldn’t be better with summertime right on the horizon!

Originally $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See it!

This Matching Bracelet Set

A wearable reminder of the bond mothers and daughters share! This bracelet set is a simple-yet-sentimental gift, and you can purchase it in several different forms to suit the size of your family.

Starting at $12.00 See it!

This Calming Tea Sampler

Featuring five different tea blends, this gift box lets you experience relaxing and soothing favors at an unbeatable price!

$17.00 See it!

This Fun Cocktail Mixer Kit

Each of these flavor packets are low-calorie powdered mixers which you can easily make delicious cocktails with. All that’s missing is the booze!

$15.00 See it!

This Skin-Soothing Set

This mini-set contains Burt’s Bees’ all-time bestselling products that help soothe skin!

Originally $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

These Soothing Shower Tablets

Turn your shower into a spa with these tablets which release calming aromatherapy steam!

Originally $25 On Sale: $17 You Save 32% See it!

This Super Sweet Cutting Board

This one’s for the mom who absolutely adores chef-ing it up in the kitchen! After all, mom’s home-cooked meals are best!

Originally $17 On Sale: $12 You Save 29% See it!

