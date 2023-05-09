15 Easy Mother’s Day Gifts for $20 or Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Getting down to the wire! Mother’s Day is just a few short days away, and if you’re stressing about what to buy your nearest and dearest, we have you covered. In fact, we decided to take an affordable approach to make your shopping experience that much easier!
All of the $20-and-under gift ideas we discovered are excellent on their own — but they can also be combined to create your own customized Mother’s Day gift basket! From self-care essentials to useful products, we’re confident you’ll find something the mom you’re shopping for will absolutely adore.
This Facial Mask Set
Hydrate, brighten and soothe the skin with this trio of face masks which can be used together or separately for the ultimate at-home facial experience!
This Rich Hand Cream
Nearly 700 shoppers praise this hand cream for its expert moisturizing abilities and ultra-fast absorption. Not only is it great for hydrating dry hands, it can also keep them looking more youthful!
These Extra Cozy Socks
Who doesn’t love wearing super soft socks like these? They keep feet nice and toasty, plus are great to use in conjunction with foot creams to help make them softer.
This Calming Votive Candle
The unique lime and matcha fragrance can brighten up any space. The candle scent is perfect for spring and summer!
These Extra Sparkly Studs
If the mom you’re shopping for lives for sparkle, it doesn’t get much better than these stud earrings!
This Sleek Pill Organizer
No need to open up different prescription bottles when you have this gorgeous pill box ready to go!
This Elaborate Pop-Up Card
We’ve truly never seen a card quite like this one! We adore the floral motif which resembles a bouquet, but will last far longer for obvious reasons.
This LOL-Worthy Wine Glass
All of our moms are queens in their own right, and they will feel like royalty sipping their drink of choice out of this glass!
This Personalized Tote
The timing for a gift like this one couldn’t be better with summertime right on the horizon!
This Matching Bracelet Set
A wearable reminder of the bond mothers and daughters share! This bracelet set is a simple-yet-sentimental gift, and you can purchase it in several different forms to suit the size of your family.
This Calming Tea Sampler
Featuring five different tea blends, this gift box lets you experience relaxing and soothing favors at an unbeatable price!
This Fun Cocktail Mixer Kit
Each of these flavor packets are low-calorie powdered mixers which you can easily make delicious cocktails with. All that’s missing is the booze!
This Skin-Soothing Set
This mini-set contains Burt’s Bees’ all-time bestselling products that help soothe skin!
These Soothing Shower Tablets
Turn your shower into a spa with these tablets which release calming aromatherapy steam!
This Super Sweet Cutting Board
This one’s for the mom who absolutely adores chef-ing it up in the kitchen! After all, mom’s home-cooked meals are best!
