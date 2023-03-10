How NAD+ Could Help Save Your Skin — Plus, Our 10 Product Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you considered adding NAD+ to your daily routine? What even is NAD+? First of all, it stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide — but we know that doesn’t explain much, so let’s break it down a little. NAD+ is a coenzyme already in your body that is “critical” for healthy aging. As you get older, your NAD+ levels decline, so having a supplement or skincare product that works to restore those levels could help slow down aging-related diseases (National Library of Medicine).

NAD+ could also help mend damage and rejuvenate skin by improving cellular functions for a youthful look and feel. So, how can you add NAD+ to your life? We’ll show you 10 options available on Amazon below, from supplements to skincare products!

Eternal Platinum NAD Face Cream Pros: Contains anti-aging resveratrol

Hyaluronic acid and collagen may plump skin

Features soothing aloe vera $58.00 See it!

SKNN Deep Wrinkle Facial Serum Pros: Has retinol, ferulic acid and vitamin C

Clinically-tested

Cruelty-free $70.00 See it!

HPN NAD+ Booster Pros: Vegan

Independently tested for quality and purity

May promote healthy cholesterol $36.00 See it!

Neurogan Cellular Repair Serum Pros: Features NMN to boost NAD+ levels

Jojoba seed oil to balance oil production

Calming chamomile scent $27.00 See it!

ELYSIUM Basis NAD+ Supplement Pros: Found to boost NAD+ by 40%

Developed by scientist and leading aging researcher

Scientific Advisory Board has internationally recognized experts $60.00 See it!

Quicksilver Scientific Liposomal NAD+ Gold Pros: Gluten-free, allergen-free, non-GMO

A great pick if you hate swallowing pills

Small enough to travel with $76.00 See it!

Codeage Eternal Platinum NAD Serum Pros: Seaweed extract may help hydrate skin

Can also be used as an eye serum

Bigger size than most serums $68.00 See it!

Primonutra Renew NMN Supplement Pros: May improve energy during the day and sleep at night

99.9% pure NMN

May enhance mental resilience $35.00 See it!

Aurora Nutrascience Megal-Liposomal NAD+/Resveratrol Pros: Drinkable

Organic fruit flavor

Gluten-free $70.00 See it!

Tru Niagen NAD+ Boosting Supplement Pros: Powder packets can be mixed into drinks

Great for on the go

Caffeine-free $54.00 See it!

