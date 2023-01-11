Keep Your Produce Fresh With These Adorable Banana-Preserving ‘Hats’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our resolutions for this year is to reduce food waste. We feel terrible every time we need to throw out produce that’s gone rotten before we got the chance to eat it. Bananas, for instance, can be super tricky — especially as they come in bunches (a.k.a. “hands”) and can go from green to yellow to brown within just a few days.

Bananas don’t always like to ripen when we’re ready for them — or too many of them ripen at once and we can’t get through them all before they go bad. There are solutions to keeping your bananas fresh for longer though! Our favorite comes in the form of an adorable crochet and silicone “hat”!

The Nana Hats Banana Preserver is a simple but ingenious (and totally cute) way of keeping your bananas ripe until you’re ready to eat them. They’re BPA-free silicone caps that slip over the stems of your bunched bananas to firmly hold them together — but they have magnets on top so you can add on one of the interchangeable crochet caps! The monkey version is very on theme, but you could also choose a panda, burger, pineapple, unicorn, viking helmet, watermelon or yellow pom hat. You could always just grab the silicone caps too!

So, why does this help to keep your bananas fresh? It claims to inhibit the absorption of ethylene gas to slow the ripening process. As NPR wrote, “Ethylene is an important plant hormone. In bananas and many other fruits, production of ethylene surges when the fruit is ready to ripen. This surge triggers the transformation of a hard, green, dull fruit into a tender, gaudy, sweet thing that’s ready-to-eat.”

These Nana Hats are washable and reusable, making them an eco-friendly alternative to single-use items. They’re obviously much more endearing too! They’re a small and simple way to put a smile on your face while acting as a helpful tool in the kitchen. They’re affordable as well, so you can totally grab more than one. In fact, they make an excellent (and affordable) gift for friends and family who find themselves in a similar situation!

