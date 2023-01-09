Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dinner is served! Want a delicious home-cooked meal without all the hassle? Sick of ordering in night after night? We have the solution for you! Dinnerly, a meal kit service that makes cooking from home easy as pie! Grocery shopping is a time-consuming task, and it’s also not always cost-effective. Now you can choose your customizable boxes filled with ingredients that cater to your taste buds.

Unlike other recipe kits, Dinnerly offers fewer ingredients per box and simple packaging to cut down your cooking and cleaning time. You definitely don’t need to be an advanced chef to get the most out of these meal kits! With prices starting at just $4.99 per adult-sized serving, you’re basically spending less than you would on a fast food meal for an upgraded five-star meal. Sign Us up!

Get the Dinnerly Meal Kits starting at just $4.99 a person at Dinnerly!

Here’s how it works: pick your delivery day and recipes of choice. Then, Dinnerly brings the ingredients in an insulated box straight to your door. Finally, follow the instructions and enjoy your feast! Sweet and simple.

Now, let’s talk food, shall we? Dinnerly offers over 100 weekly recipes of mouth-watering meals. We’re not kidding — just looking at the photos makes Us hungry! If you’re a carnivore, you’ll love the seared steak, beef and broccoli stirfry, pulled pork tacos or chicken and tomato rice. Yum! Vegetarians will adore the hummus flatbread, low-carb eggplant parmesan bake and a plant-based burger. Delish! There are also plenty of fish options for pescatarians. You’ll bever run out of options with Dinnerly’s extensive selection of recipes.

How many times have you purchased produce from the supermarket, only to have it go to waste a week later? We never end up using all of the groceries we buy! And to be honest, we usually opt for Postmates instead. Now you’ll actually want to cook with these fresh ingredients from Dinnerly! Home cooking made easy.

