If your New Year’s resolution is to improve your health, then allow Us to introduce you to Ancient Nutrition. Founded by natural medicine doctor and bestselling author Dr. Josh Axe and Jordan Rubin, Ancient Nutrition is one of the largest sources of natural health supplements. Featuring vitamins and minerals packed with powerful ingredients, Ancient Nutrition delivers wellness options that help with digestion, immune support, stress, beauty and more.

Now through Sunday, January 8, save 23% off any order with code NEWYEAR in honor of 2023! And if you’re a new customer, this deal is valid until the end of the month with code SAVE23. Plus, a pro tip for all our favorite readers: you can take off $15 any time at Ancient Nutrition with the code $15OFF. Below are some of the bestselling products that are currently on sale!

This Multi-Collagen Protein

Clinically proven to support healthy hair, skin, joints and digestion, this collagen protein gives you a beauty boost from the inside out! One shopper gushed, “I am amazed that I can honestly see a difference in my skin and hair. My face complexion is much clearer and I have even had other people recognize this about me. My hair is thicker and seems to be growing faster than normal as well.”

Was $53 On Sale: $38 You Save 28% See It!

This SBO Probiotics Ultimate

Tummy problems? This probiotics is chock-full of gut benefits! According to one reviewer, “This has helped my gut tremendously. I’ve noticed a big difference in my gut health.”

Was $60 On Sale: $38 You Save 37% See It!

These Organic SuperGreens

Going green! A green juice a day keeps the doctor away — that’s the expression, right? Packed with greens, berries, herbs and more, this supplement will help you detox and digest.

Was $40 On Sale: $31 You Save 23% See It!

This Bone Broth Protein

Whenever I’m sick, bone broth always makes me feel better. This bone broth protein helps with gut, joint and inflammation support with a nourishing formula that soothes like a bowl of soup. And the vanilla flavor blends deliciously into smoothies!

Was $53 On Sale: $41 You Save 23% See It!

This Vitamin C + Probiotics Supplement

Keep your immune system in tip-top shape with this vitamin C and probiotics supplement! Delivered in lipid metabolite form, this antioxidant-fueled formula is easier to digest.

Was $25 On Sale: $19 You Save 24% See It!

