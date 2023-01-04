New Year, New You! 10 Best Vegan-Friendly Juice Cleanses to Jumpstart Your 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The new year is the perfect opportunity to work on healthier habits. Our slates are clean, and we’re ready for a fresh start! It’s no surprise that our top New Year’s resolution is to improve our health from the inside out. Exercise is important, but fitness is only one piece of the puzzle. In order to make a real difference, we need to change our diet. And one of the best ways to purify your body is through a juice cleanse. Out with the old, in with the new!

We rounded up 10 vegan-friendly juice cleanses from Amazon that all arrive within a week. Fill your body with the freshest fruits and veggies, and let the enrichment unfold. Juice cleanses have the power to detox your system, rejuvenating your complexion, increasing energy, improving digestion and boosting your immune system. Cheers to a healthy new year!

This Raw Fountain 3-Day Green Juice Cleanse

Going green! Featuring 18 bottles of green juice and three ginger shots, this cold-pressed juice cleanse is all-natural, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and raw.

Was $120 On Sale: $110 You Save 8% See It!

This RAW 3-Day Juice Cleanse with Coconut Fusion

Packed with powerful probiotics, vitamins and minerals, these raw cold-pressed juices can help with weight loss. “Very tasty and delicious,” one reviewer reported. “It’s a great way to jump start a weight loss journey.”

$100.00 See It!

This Raw Generation 3-Day Lower Sugar Juice Cleanse

Want a juice cleanse minus all the excess sugar? This lower sugar option is a healthier alternative that can help you gain energy and lose weight.

Was $128 On Sale: $120 You Save 6% See It!

This 1-Day Master Cleanse by Julian’s Juicebox

Think of this one-day master cleanse as a trial before giving a longer detox a try. Featuring eight delicious flavors, this set of juices stays fresh in the freezer for six months!

$45.00 See It!

This 3-Day Tropical Juice Cleanse by Raw Fountain

One satisfied customer declared, “I love these juices so much. It leaves me feeling so energized and cleansed. I can think more clear and focus better at work after taking this cleanse. It even clears up my skin! On top of that I lose up to 10 pounds every time. I definitely recommend!”

This Tropical Juice Cleanse contains six different fruity flavors: Rise ‘N Shine (pineapple/ginger/coconut), Beet-Tox (beets/pineapple/orange), Greenish Aura (celery/lemon), Water Vera (watermelon/aloe vera), Tropical Green (pineapple/apple/collared greens/cucumber) and Citrus Kick (orange/lemon/carrot/ginger).

Was $120 On Sale: $110 You Save 8% See It!

This Maintenance Greens RAW Juice Cleanse

This Maintenance Greens Juice Cleanse is more of a meal replacement instead of a fast. This way, you can continue supplementing these green juices with solid foods. Made with kale, spinach and romaine, these greens are a great source of vitamins and minerals.

$175.00 See It!

This 3-Day Master Cleanse for Healthy Weight Loss

When life gives you lemons, make a lemon juice cleanse. These Lemonkind juices remind Us of Capri Sun as a kid! Low-calorie, low-carb and low-sugar, this juice cleanse is 100% natural and vegan!

$150.00 See It!

This Remedy Organics Reset Program 3-Day Holistic Cleanse

Unlike the other juice cleanses on this list, this unique holistic cleanse includes 18 wellness shakes and 12 immunity shots. Packed with plant-based protein and superfoods, this dairy-free and gluten-free cleanse is the ultimate body reset.

$130.00 See It!

This Pulp and Press Complete 3-Day Cleanse

Delicious and nutritious! Made with 18 different flavors and natural ingredients, these juices will flush toxins from your body to help you look and feel your best.

$143.00 See It!

This O2 Living Juice Cold-Pressed Juice Cleanse

Eight juices, one day only! This cold-pressed juice cleanse includes four different flavors that will fuel your body with fruits and veggies: Green Vitality, Red Radiance, Carrot Kick and Fresh Start.

$88.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to improve your health for the new year? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!