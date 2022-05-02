Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to get healthy, for real this time? Don’t worry — we’re not sending you to the gym to do 100 burpees or telling you to spend hours in the kitchen preparing an overly-complicated salad. With Nutrisystem, you simply don’t have to. How about losing weight, feeling fabulous and seeing fast results…and it actually being easy?

A lot of diets and workout plans will claim they’re “easy,” but it’s almost never the case. Nutrisystem, however, is practically foolproof. As long as you’re eating the meals, you could lose up to 13 pounds and seven inches in your first month! But here’s the thing: You’ll want to sign up for two months today to take advantage of this major deal. If you sign up for two months, you’ll get one free — and more!

Here’s how the deal breaks down. If you pay for two shipments (two months) today, you’ll save 50% — and that’s for all meal plans. Plus, any four-week plan order will receive seven free protein shakes! But we know you’re not just going to blindly sign up for a weight loss program you know nothing about, so let’s get into what makes Nutrisystem the best!

We know one of the biggest worries with diets is feeling unsatisfied and hungry, but with Nutrisystem, you get to eat six times a day. The meals are all packaged and portioned, shipped free straight to your door, and claim to deliver balanced nutrition powered by science. That means high-protein foods with lower-glycemic nutrition designed to help you lose weight and even keep your blood sugar steady. How do meals like Lemon Caper Chicken, Bistro-Style Toasted Ravioli or even Margherita Pizza sound?

Staying on Nutrisystem’s plan also means you get to skip the stress of counting calories or logging meals. Plus, you get over 100 menu options on the Basic plan alone — 160+ on the popular Uniquely Yours plan! The Uniquely Yours Max+ plan is also available, featuring new award-winning premium meals and personalized nutrition!

Every Nutrisystem plan also comes with a free NuMi app you can download for motivation, rewards and challenges. You’ll even have access to one-on-one support from weight loss coaches. Worried about your dietary needs? Nutrisystem has plans specifically for vegetarians, those with diabetes and more!

Nutrisystem has been ranked the best overall meal delivery service for weight loss by Woman’s World, and even celebrity couples like Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici and Todd and Julie Chrisley have sung its praises. Will you be the next to experience Nutrisystem’s game-changing plans? Make sure to get started while this deal is still fresh!

