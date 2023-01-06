Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Guess who’s back, back again? Two-time Emmy-nominated actress and New York Times bestselling author Tabitha Brown, that’s who! The social media sensation is teaming up with Target for her third collection, this time with a focus on food (which makes sense, since she’s a proud vegan foodie). The multi-hyphenate has already spread joy through her fashion and home collabs with Target, and now she’s taking her talents to the kitchen.

Get ready to cook up a storm with this limited-edition collection of entertaining essentials. Cookware! Tableware! Sauces and snacks! There are endless groceries and accessories to enjoy, all weaving in Brown’s colorful aesthetic and positive spirit. Just like with most exclusive collections for Target, these items are sure to go quick. So, make sure you shop this drop on Sunday, January 8!

This Recycled Glass Tumbler

Take care of yourself! And one of the top ways to do that is by staying hydrated. Made from 100% recycled glass, this gorgeous tumbler is about to be our go-to water bottle.

$8.00 See It!

This Dip Serving Set

Chips and dip, anyone? This set of four stoneware serving bowls are absolutely stunning. Plus, they’re dishwasher and microwave-safe!

$20.00 See It!

These Polka Dot Plates

Spice up your dinnerware with these polka dot plates! The pop of yellow will add some sunshine to your table.

$20.00 See It!

These Colorful Cereal Bowls

These might just be the cutest cereal bowls we’ve ever seen! Featuring patterns of polka dots and stripes, these beautiful bowls look so much more expensive than they are.

$20.00 See It!

This Yellow Pitcher

And it was all yellow! Part pitcher and part vase, this bright piece can hold drinks or display flowers.

$20.00 See It!

This Wooden Cutting Board

Cut it your way ‘cause it’s your business! A functional cutting board with a side of inspiration? We’ll take it!

$30.00 See It!

This Ceramic Tea Kettle

Spilling the tea! This charming ceramic tea kettle is a one-of-a-kind find. Get ready for all the compliments at your next tea party, bridal shower or brunch!

$30.00 See It!

These Food Storage Containers

Move over, Tupperware! We just these found food storage containers that top any alternative on the market. Colorful and practical, these convenient containers feature acacia lids.

$15.00 See It!

These Motivational Dish Towels

Keep going, almost there! These kitchen towels provide just the motivation we need to achieve our goals. You got this!

$10.00 See It!

This Woven Serving Tray

Wow! This woven serving tray feels like a handmade heirloom. We’re already excited to use it for a summer barbecue!

$20.00 See It!

Shop the rest of the Tabitha Brown for Target collection here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your kitchen? Check out more picks below:

