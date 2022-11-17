20 Gifts That Will Elevate Your Cooking, Coffee and Cocktail Experience

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Calling all cooking connoisseurs and drink enthusiasts! We have the perfect presents for you. From coffee makers to kitchen tools, these products are entertaining essentials. We love these gifts so matcha! Feast your eyes on our 21 favorite finds for foodies. Happy Holidays and happy shopping!

Now that the holidays are finally here, we’ll be spending the foreseeable future in the kitchen. Whether you’re whipping up Thanksgiving dinner (or if you’re me, tasting the dishes while offering support from the sidelines) or making hot cocoa on Christmas morning, this is the most wonderful time of year to indulge in comfort food and beverages. Bring on the Hanukkah latkes, gingerbread cookies and spiked eggnog! And on a chilly day, nothing warms Us up like a cup of tea or glass of wine.

Credit: Amazon This Temperature-Control Coffee Mug Start your day on the right note with the Ember Smart Mug, the no. 1 bestseller in novelty coffee mugs on Amazon. Thanks to the temperature-control settings, you can keep your coffee or tea hot for over an hour on a full charge or all day with a charging coaster. This mug is a game-changer for coffee lovers! Get the Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug at Amazon!

Credit: August This Luxury Tea Kit Spilling the tea! If you prefer your caffeine kick in the form of tea, then sign up for August's tea subscription service. Each kit contains a curated selection of three gourmet tea blends and brewing tools. An aromatic adventure in every box! Get the Tea Adventure Box starting at just $65 (originally $72) at August!

Credit: Kosterina This Olive Oil Duo Shopping for your BFF? Give the other half of your dynamic duo this Olive Oil Duo from Kosterina. An absolute staple for cooking, this set contains one bottle each of Organic Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Dreamy for dipping into bread. Chef’s kiss! Plus, this delicious duo comes with a blue box and ribbon for easy gifting. Get the Extra Virgin Duo Gift Set for just $54 at Kosterina!

Credit: QVC This Convenient Coffee Maker We’ve wasted way too much money over the years stopping at Starbucks for our daily latte or waiting in the McDonald’s drive-thru line for coffee with a side of fries. Now you can turn your kitchen into a coffee shop with the Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker! Each gift comes with an assortment of 36 K-cups from McCafe, Donut Shop and more. Get the Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker w/ 36 K-Cups & My K-Cup for just $160 at QVC!

Credit: Bartesian This Craft Cocktail Maker Cheers to cocktails you can mix from the comfort of your own home! Customize your own concoctions with this luxury cocktail maker from Bartesian. Simply add your favorite liquor (or skip this step to make a mocktail) and let the machine work its magic. The user interface touchscreen offers glassware suggestions and allows you to adjust the strength of your pour. Each gift comes with five glass spirit bottles, in addition to the premium cocktail maker, removable power cord and bar mat. Get $100 off the Bartesian Cocktail Maker through December 4 at Bartesian!

Credit: Total Wine & More This Wine Advent Calendar Get into the holiday spirit with this selection of spirits from around the world! This Wine Advent Calendar features 24 different wine samples for the holidays. “Awesome value for this wine advent calendar!” one shopper declared. “The packaging is fun and festive. It includes some of my favorite everyday wines that I buy on a regular basis. Anyone would be lucky to have this as a gift!” Get the Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar 2022 for just $80 at Total Wine and More!

Credit: Bright Cellars This Wine Subscription If you're looking to help someone develop their wine collection, a subscription service is an excellent option. Bright Cellars is one of the best around, and they have tons of loyal fans to prove it! Get the Bright Cellars wine subscription for prices starting at $75!

Credit: Our Place This Celeb-Approved Dinnerware Set Just like Selena Gomez, we can’t keep our hands to ourselves — especially when we set our eyes on this dinnerware bundle from Our Place! Curated by the Only Murders in the Building star, this set features the 8-in-1 Always Pan, plus plates and glasses in pink or blue. Ideal for upcoming dinner parties! Get the Our Place x Selena Gomez Dinner at Selena’s Bundle for just $169 (originally $245) at Our Place!

Credit: Nordstrom This Coffee and Tea Alarm Clock Rise and shine! This alarm clock might be the coolest invention we’ve ever seen. This device wakes you up with your choice of coffee or tea so you can enjoy your morning beverage in bed. Genius! Get the Soda Says x Barisieur Coffee & Tea Alarm Clock for just $445 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Amazon This Festive Fondue Set Craving chocolate or cheese that will melt in your mouth? This electric fondue set includes a base, bowl, temperature probe, fork rack and eight fondue forks for endless culinary creations. Perfect for hosting your own holiday party! Get the Cuisinart CFO-3SS 3-Quart Electric Fondue Pot 1000-Watt Electric Fondue Set at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom This Portable Coffee Brewer Make coffee on the go with this portable coffee brewer! Complete with a hot plate and glass carafe, this state-of-the-art device will keep your cup of joe at the perfect temperature. "This Machine is the BEST," one reviewer raved. "The coffee comes out so good, the machine is so easy to clean and it looks great in the kitchen. Worth every penny." Get the Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Brewer for just $359 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Amazon This Colorful Set of Wine Glasses Taste the rainbow with this colorful set of six wine glasses! Handcrafted with high-quality glass, these crystal bordeaux tumblers are perfect for any party. Add a pop of color to your next soirée with this stylish set of glasses. Wine not? Get The Wine Savant Colored Wine Glass Set at Amazon!

Credit: Total Wine and More This Flavorful Infused Tequila I just tried this award-winning tequila for the first time last night, and I'm absolutely obsessed! Infused with the juice of real fruits and other natural flavors, this tequila is super smooth and fresh. All you have to do is add seltzer, and you've got yourself a delightful cocktail! This female-led tequila brand boasts three fabulous flavors: Cucumber Jalapeño, Valencia Orange and Grapefruit Hibiscus. Get the 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño Tequila for just $23 at Total Wine and More!

Credit: Amazon This Easy Air Fryer Do you always have too much on your plate — literally? Between meetings, carpools and other commitments, we know it can be difficult to find the time to make a meal. Thanks to this bestselling Ninja Air Fryer, preparing a home-cooked meal just got a lot easier! One satisfied shopper called this the “best appliance since the microwave!” Get the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates, for Quick, Easy Meals at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Compact Espresso Machine We like our espressos like we like our summer vacations — hot, convenient and European. De’Longhi to the rescue! The leading Italian brand has designed a compact espresso machine that can easily brew your favorite lattes and cappuccinos. Ciao, bella! Get the De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine, Latte & Cappuccino Maker at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Glass Teapot and Infuser To quote Taylor Swift, “At tea time, everybody agrees”… that this glass tea kettle is a gem! As the no. 1 bestseller in teapots on Amazon, this microwave-safe teapot is sturdy and stylish. Plus, it comes with a removable infuser for loose teas, as well as two blooming teas. Get the Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot with Removable Loose Tea Glass Infuser at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Lightweight Cooking Set Tired of lugging around heavy pots and pans in 50 shades of grey? Add some color to your kitchen tools with this set of soft-grip, non-stick cookware! According to one reviewer, “They're lightweight, heat up quickly and washing them is a dream — nothing sticks, they clean up really easily! The variety of colors is great — having a color you like and something easy to use really brightens my day.” Get the GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 16 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set at Amazon!

Credit: Anthropologie This Monogram Mug When it comes to unique kitchen and dining dishes, Anthropologie takes the cake. This timeless monogram mug would make the perfect personalized gift for the holidays. Once the temperatures drop, we'll be clutching this cup in front of a warm fire. So cozy! Get the Tiled Margot Monogram Mug for just $14 at Anthropologie!

Credit: Nordstrom This Cast-Iron Cookware Set Whether you’re a skilled chef or a cooking novice, this five-piece cast-iron set will help you deliver a five-star food experience. This enamel cookware from Le Creuset resists chipping and cracking for longevity in the kitchen. The heat distribution and retention is unparalleled! Get the Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set for just $575 (originally $820) at Nordstrom!

