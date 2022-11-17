Now that the holidays are finally here, we’ll be spending the foreseeable future in the kitchen. Whether you’re whipping up Thanksgiving dinner (or if you’re me, tasting the dishes while offering support from the sidelines) or making hot cocoa on Christmas morning, this is the most wonderful time of year to indulge in comfort food and beverages. Bring on the Hanukkah latkes, gingerbread cookies and spiked eggnog! And on a chilly day, nothing warms Us up like a cup of tea or glass of wine.
Calling all cooking connoisseurs and drink enthusiasts! We have the perfect presents for you. From coffee makers to kitchen tools, these products are entertaining essentials. We love these gifts so matcha! Feast your eyes on our 21 favorite finds for foodies. Happy Holidays and happy shopping!
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Credit: Various
20 Gifts That Will Elevate Your Cooking, Coffee and Cocktail Experience
Now that the holidays are finally here, we’ll be spending the foreseeable future in the kitchen. Whether you’re whipping up Thanksgiving dinner (or if you’re me, tasting the dishes while offering support from the sidelines) or making hot cocoa on Christmas morning, this is the most wonderful time of year to indulge in comfort food and beverages. Bring on the Hanukkah latkes, gingerbread cookies and spiked eggnog! And on a chilly day, nothing warms Us up like a cup of tea or glass of wine.
[ami-related id="2465533" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/shop-with-us/pictures/gifts-under-50-holiday-2022/" title="22 of the Best Gifts Under $50 (That Look More Expensive Than They Are)" target="" thumb="true" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/gifts-under-50.jpg?quality=86&strip=all" imgid="2465943" format="gallery" flag="" channel="6001"]
Calling all cooking connoisseurs and drink enthusiasts! We have the perfect presents for you. From coffee makers to kitchen tools, these products are entertaining essentials. We love these gifts so matcha! Feast your eyes on our 21 favorite finds for foodies. Happy Holidays and happy shopping!
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Credit: Amazon
This Temperature-Control Coffee Mug
Start your day on the right note with the Ember Smart Mug, the no. 1 bestseller in novelty coffee mugs on Amazon. Thanks to the temperature-control settings, you can keep your coffee or tea hot for over an hour on a full charge or all day with a charging coaster. This mug is a game-changer for coffee lovers!
Spilling the tea! If you prefer your caffeine kick in the form of tea, then sign up for August's tea subscription service. Each kit contains a curated selection of three gourmet tea blends and brewing tools. An aromatic adventure in every box!
Shopping for your BFF? Give the other half of your dynamic duo this Olive Oil Duo from Kosterina. An absolute staple for cooking, this set contains one bottle each of Organic Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Dreamy for dipping into bread. Chef’s kiss! Plus, this delicious duo comes with a blue box and ribbon for easy gifting.
We’ve wasted way too much money over the years stopping at Starbucks for our daily latte or waiting in the McDonald’s drive-thru line for coffee with a side of fries. Now you can turn your kitchen into a coffee shop with the Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker! Each gift comes with an assortment of 36 K-cups from McCafe, Donut Shop and more.
Cheers to cocktails you can mix from the comfort of your own home! Customize your own concoctions with this luxury cocktail maker from Bartesian. Simply add your favorite liquor (or skip this step to make a mocktail) and let the machine work its magic. The user interface touchscreen offers glassware suggestions and allows you to adjust the strength of your pour. Each gift comes with five glass spirit bottles, in addition to the premium cocktail maker, removable power cord and bar mat.
Get into the holiday spirit with this selection of spirits from around the world! This Wine Advent Calendar features 24 different wine samples for the holidays. “Awesome value for this wine advent calendar!” one shopper declared. “The packaging is fun and festive. It includes some of my favorite everyday wines that I buy on a regular basis. Anyone would be lucky to have this as a gift!”
Just like Selena Gomez, we can’t keep our hands to ourselves — especially when we set our eyes on this dinnerware bundle from Our Place! Curated by the Only Murders in the Building star, this set features the 8-in-1 Always Pan, plus plates and glasses in pink or blue. Ideal for upcoming dinner parties!
Craving chocolate or cheese that will melt in your mouth? This electric fondue set includes a base, bowl, temperature probe, fork rack and eight fondue forks for endless culinary creations. Perfect for hosting your own holiday party!
Make coffee on the go with this portable coffee brewer! Complete with a hot plate and glass carafe, this state-of-the-art device will keep your cup of joe at the perfect temperature. "This Machine is the BEST," one reviewer raved. "The coffee comes out so good, the machine is so easy to clean and it looks great in the kitchen. Worth every penny."
Taste the rainbow with this colorful set of six wine glasses! Handcrafted with high-quality glass, these crystal bordeaux tumblers are perfect for any party. Add a pop of color to your next soirée with this stylish set of glasses. Wine not?
I just tried this award-winning tequila for the first time last night, and I'm absolutely obsessed! Infused with the juice of real fruits and other natural flavors, this tequila is super smooth and fresh. All you have to do is add seltzer, and you've got yourself a delightful cocktail! This female-led tequila brand boasts three fabulous flavors: Cucumber Jalapeño, Valencia Orange and Grapefruit Hibiscus.
Do you always have too much on your plate — literally? Between meetings, carpools and other commitments, we know it can be difficult to find the time to make a meal. Thanks to this bestselling Ninja Air Fryer, preparing a home-cooked meal just got a lot easier! One satisfied shopper called this the “best appliance since the microwave!”
We like our espressos like we like our summer vacations — hot, convenient and European. De’Longhi to the rescue! The leading Italian brand has designed a compact espresso machine that can easily brew your favorite lattes and cappuccinos. Ciao, bella!
To quote Taylor Swift, “At tea time, everybody agrees”… that this glass tea kettle is a gem! As the no. 1 bestseller in teapots on Amazon, this microwave-safe teapot is sturdy and stylish. Plus, it comes with a removable infuser for loose teas, as well as two blooming teas.
Tired of lugging around heavy pots and pans in 50 shades of grey? Add some color to your kitchen tools with this set of soft-grip, non-stick cookware! According to one reviewer, “They're lightweight, heat up quickly and washing them is a dream — nothing sticks, they clean up really easily! The variety of colors is great — having a color you like and something easy to use really brightens my day.”
When it comes to unique kitchen and dining dishes, Anthropologie takes the cake. This timeless monogram mug would make the perfect personalized gift for the holidays. Once the temperatures drop, we'll be clutching this cup in front of a warm fire. So cozy!
Whether you’re a skilled chef or a cooking novice, this five-piece cast-iron set will help you deliver a five-star food experience. This enamel cookware from Le Creuset resists chipping and cracking for longevity in the kitchen. The heat distribution and retention is unparalleled!
Blast from the past! Don’t let the retro-style appearance fool you — this drip coffee maker features a ton of modern functions, such as programmable settings that allow you to customize the flavor. This colorful coffee machine also includes a user-friendly control panel and digital display. Available in seven stunning shades!
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!