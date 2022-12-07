Ring in the New Year With These Cookware Staples From Our Place — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

We’ll miss you, 2022! There’s no better way to kick off a new year than with a resolution, and this time around, we’re focusing on upgrading our cooking game. While we all love to order out, it’s true that you appreciate your meals even more when they’re homemade. Our top tip? To make the occasionally arduous process more fun, invite friends or family over to enjoy your delicious food together.

That said, Our Place has the best cooking tools around right now. Selena Gomez has even collaborated with the brand! From pans, bowls, plates and more, Our Place is having a serious sale at the moment — so keep scrolling to peep the items begging to be added to your kitchen. As a note, the holiday shipping cutoff is December 16 — act fast if you’re gifting!

This Pan

Save storage with the Always Pan! It’s designed to replace eight traditional items. It’s lightweight, gorgeous and made of ceramic, so it’s extra sturdy!

Was $145 On Sale: $99 You Save 32% See it!

Get the Always Pan from Our Place today for $99!

This Bundle

Selena Gomez-approved! This set includes the Always Pan, four gorgeous rose glasses and four trendy plates — ideal for a dinner party. To make things better, 10% of the profits are donated to the pop star’s Rare Impact Fund, which helps expand mental health services for youth.

Was $245 On Sale: $199 You Save 19% See It!

Get the Dinner at Selena’s Bundle from Our Place today for $199!

This Mug Set

This limited-edition mug set is sure to find its way to your heart — and cabinet! They come in three different colors, which are all fan-favorites: Spice, Steam and Char.

Was $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See it!

Get the Limited-Edition Mug Set from Our Place today for $30!

These Side Plates

Cute and colorful! These side plates will come in handy if you’re hosting friends and family — or if you’re looking for a gift! They’re also handmade and crafted from recycled materials, plus available in five spectacular shades.

Was $40 On Sale: $20 You Save 50% See it!

Get the Side Plates from Our Place today for $30!

These Bowls

Was $35 On Sale: $25 You Save 29% See it!

Who doesn’t love everything mini? These tiny bowls can be used to house anything from ice cream to side dishes on a charcuterie board.

Get the Tiny Bowls from Our Place today for $25!

