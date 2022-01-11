Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Target run, anyone? Always! Target is our happy place. It’s also the only place where we always buy more than what was on our list and still manage to leave happy, knowing we snagged some awesome deals.

Target has just about everything, but today, we’re exploring the home decor section. Target has so much incredible, colorful, modern, comforting, eye-catching home decor that looks incredibly luxury — but is actually very affordable. Just a few of these pieces could have your home looking like it just received a Queer Eye or Property Brothers makeover. See and shop our current faves from top categories below!

7 Editor-Approved Home Decor Finds at Target

1. Area Rugs

This fan-favorite Project 62 rug comes in multiple colors and sizes, but the minimal and artsy geometric pattern makes every choice a top-tier pick. Simple enough to fit in, unique enough to stand out. We obviously love the plush finish too — and the fact that it’s machine-washable!

Check out more area rugs at Target here!

2. Mirrors

It’s not easy narrowing down wall mirror picks at Target. There are so many gorgeous finds. We just couldn’t resist the gilded finish and unique shape of this brass Opalhouse one though. It has a classic yet timeless glamour that can fit in with nearly any decor scheme!

Check out more mirrors at Target here!

3. Throw Pillows

This embroidered pillow comes from Jessica Simpson‘s line and has a boho-chic flair to it. We also just can’t resist a round pillow. There’s something about the shape that can elevate an entire room!

Check out more throw pillows at Target here!

4. Greenery

Faux plants get a bad rap. Just look at this artificial ZZ plant by Project 62 — we would want this in any room! The white ceramic pot and the sleek metal frame look so perfect together. This is how you make a statement without being loud (and without having to worry about watering your plants)!

Check out more artificial flowers and plants at Target here!

5. Decorative Storage

We always need more storage, but obviously we don’t want 50 dressers covering all of our wall space. That’s why we love options like this Threshold rattan basket. It’s perfect for storing things like throw blankets, yoga accessories, towels or linens!

Check out more decorative storage at Target here!

6. Lamps

This LED lamp by TaoTronics brings the best of modern decor and current technology together. It can charge your phone, dim to different brightnesses and impress everyone who sees it!

Check out more lamps and lighting at Target here!

7. Throw Blankets

To Us, no home is complete without at least one unimaginably soft faux-fur blanket. This Bokser Home throw should be that one. Shoppers say it’s “absolutely luxurious” — and you can grab it for 50% off right now!

Check out more throw blankets at Target here!

Looking for more? Explore all home decor at Target here!

